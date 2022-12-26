With tickets on sale, Galleri Classic edging closer to debut event in 2023

As the desert’s oldest professional golf tournament, The American Express, prepares for its 64thth event, the desert’s newest tournament, the PGA Tour Champions’ Galleri Classic, is happy to wait in the wings for a new more weeks.

“They will have their event and we will quickly show up in many ways right as they are finished so we can keep the audience in tune to what other golf is going on,” said Michelle DeLancy, the tournament director for the Galleri Classic that will debut in Rancho Mirage in March.

It makes sense for the Galleri Classic to keep a bit of a low profile, at least until the final day of The American Express Jan. 22. First is that the senior events don’t want to get lost in the message of the regular PGA Tour event.

“We don’t want to confuse the audience, saying that (Fred) Couples is coming and then people go to The American Express and expect Couples and then realize that it was Galleri Classic information that they saw instead,” DeLancy said.

Second, the Galleri Classic is still putting together the nuts and bolts for a brand new tournament, even if the host course of the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club is a familiar setting for fans and players.

With less than 100 days until the Galleri Classic debuts, DeLancy and the tournament staff are making progress toward getting everything ready for March 22, the day of the first of two one-day pro-ams that week at Mission Hills. The $2.2 million pros-only portion of the tournament begins March 24. DeLancy, whose past experience running a PGA Tour Champions event was in Seattle, is learning more and more about the golf-crazed Coachella Valley.

