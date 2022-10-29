With Three Goals In Three Games, Can Kent Johnson Make It Four On Friday Night Versus Bruins?

He’s getting hot.

It took 14 career games—five this season—for Kent Johnson to score his first career goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

That momentous occasion occurred on Oct. 22.

At 3:57 of the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins, his goal put the Blue Jackets ahead, 3-1. Never mind Columbus lost that outing 6-3.

“It’s huge,” Johnson said. “It was really exciting in the moment. Big goal. Too bad it wasn’t a win but I’ll take it.”

Prior to the goal, Johnson absorbed a hit by the goal line in the right far corner, collected himself, and patiently waited for the pass by Jack Roslovic as Johnson skated through the slot and beat Tristan Jarry.

Turns out, all he needed was to notch the first goal for the rest to come in bunches.

Less than 24 hours later against the New York Rangers last Sunday at Madison Square Garden, Johnson scored the game’s final goal at 14:57 to help propel the Blue Jackets past the Rangers, 5-1.

For that second goal, Johnson skated in from the right face-off circle towards the right front slot and tapped in Jake Voracek’s pass for the tally past Jaroslav Halak.

Then on Tuesday, during a 6-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes, Johnson continued the scoring streak at 17:24 of the third period for his third goal in three games.

For this goal, Cole Sillinger was set up behind the goal line. As Johnson skated towards Sillinger, the two connected as Johnson fired Sillinger’s pass for a one-time goal past Connor Ingram.

Overall, Johnson has five points (three goals, two assists) through seven games this season and is currently riding a four-game point streak (three goals, one assist).

As we approach the end of the season’s first month, Johnson is trending towards the top of the Blue Jackets’ analytics. He has a 2.36 goals/60, 1.1 ixG/60, and a 2.43 xGA/60 per Natural Stat Trick. He’s still only averaging 12:37 ice time this season.

Among the bright spots for a Blue Jackets team that has been Jekyll and Hyde from game to game, it’s important to see Johnson gaining confidence and finally starting to figure things out offensively. This is an element you need to see as he’s an important ingredient for head coach Brad Larsen.

In 5v5 play, Johnson has done well playing alongside Jack Roslovic and Jake Voracek, who he’s played a majority of the time with so far.

Voracek GP TOI GF GA xGF/60 xGA/60 7 44:22 4 1 2.62 2.89

Roslovic GP TOI GF GA xGF/60 xGA/60 7 58:39 5 1 5.12 1.02

If the latest lines from practice are of any indication, it appears that Johnson could be playing with Boone Jenner and Gus Nyquist during Friday’s game against the 7-1-0 Boston Bruins. The three have played 1:51 together. Johnson and Nyquist have combined for two goals for and one against in 9:12.

Prior to this season, Johnson has two career points on the power play, notching those two assists—three overall—late last season upon making his NHL debut. He’s among the central figures for the offense and the man advantage this season as he saw some time on the No. 1 power play unit on Tuesday as well as the second unit.

“He’s gotten better and better with his confidence and his ability to control plays,” Larsen said prior to Tuesday’s loss. “We know his skill set and he’s a guy that can make plays under pressure. He doesn’t mind traffic around him. He’s got a good knack. He’s not afraid to go to the net either.

“All these things. Hopefully, it compliments that unit.”

The results didn’t bear fruit in that game against Arizona as the units were 0-for-5 for the night. The boos throughout the game are all you need to know, but the power play is now a futile 0-for-20 on the season.

Johnson will look to push his point streak to five and extend his goal-scoring streak to four games versus the Bruins at Nationwide Arena on Friday night at 7:00 pm ET.