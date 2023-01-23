With the standings Firming up, who are the contenders of the 2022-23 NBA season so far? Out in the league’s Western Conference, the standings are a bit of a mess, with much of the conference within a few wins or losses of one another with only the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets truly standing out among the rest of the West.

In the East, a similar separation can be seen between the Boston Celtics and the rest of the Eastern Conference, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers looking like they might be able to kick things up a notch if it were the postseason now, perhaps.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor recently linked up with Ryen Russillo to talk it over at a little bit past the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what the duo had to say about the order among the league’s elite ball clubs — and where the Celtics fit into that picture.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire