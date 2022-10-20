With the season around the corner, LSU basketball is coming together on the court

LSU’s a place that Matt McMahondespite growing up in Tennessee country, has always loved.

When he was a kid growing up, he remembers his father taking him to a game that featured Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who would go on to score 49 points in a game against the Volunteers. From that point he was an LSU fan and always enjoyed following the program over the years.

Fast forward three decades later and for McMahon to be coaching in Baton Rouge after an extremely successful stint at Murray State, he couldn’t have asked for a better place to be. He inherits a bit of an unknown situation, which makes the job he and his staff did this offseason all the more impressive.

But his message from day one has been about leading this program forward and he’s got a team that should be very competitive this season.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” McMahon said at SEC media days this week. “Really grateful to have the opportunity to lead LSU through these times and that’s what I’ve said from day one. All of those things that have happened in the past, I wasn’t a part of it, no one in our program was a part of it and so we’re just here to move the program forward.”

The fact of the matter is McMahon is inheriting this team in possibly the greatest transition in college sports history. Between the implementation of name, image and likeness, the one-time transfer exemption rule, conference realignment and bonus years due to COVID-19, there’s a lot that McMahon and his staff at LSU must figure out in a short period of time.

In just 47 days he was able to put together a strong coaching staff and bring in 13 total players via the transfer Portal and freshman recruiting class, all while trying to get settled into his new home in Baton Rouge.

“I think we’re figuring this out as we go, but for us we want to continue to build this hybrid model of a team,” McMahon said. “I think at LSU you can recruit the best players in the country out of high school. We used the Portal this spring to be older and experienced and so for us that’s the goal. How do we find the best pathway forward in this changing landscape to build a Championship level program? That’s the different avenues we’re gonna have to take to get there.”

Establishing the culture was the first piece and McMahon has talked previously about some of the exercises off the court that have helped build this group of players into a team. The Tigers return just three players from last year’s roster and with a new coaching staff mixed in with the 10 new Scholarship players McMahon and his staff brought in over the offseason, this is a totally new group.

With an understanding of the roster off the court, what LSU has spent and will continue to evaluate before the home opener on Nov. 9 is what eight or nine guys can really separate themselves as the core pieces of this rotation.

“The product on the floor is still the same. Defense and rebounding, being an efficient Offensive team that generates high quality shots, limits the turnovers,” McMahon said. “I think that’ll always be the case in basketball. We’re working Everyday to build a fundamentally sound team at both ends of the floor that will give us an opportunity to win games.”

Adam Miller is one of the three returning players for the purple and gold, although he’s yet to actually suit up for game action at LSU. Working his way back from a torn ACL suffered around this time last year, Miller was cleared for full basketball activities nine weeks ago and is just excited to be back on the court.

With all of the changes that came with the program this offseason, Miller had time to sit back and evaluate but said there was something that kept pulling him back to Baton Rouge.

“I decided to stay at LSU because of the entire coaching staff that came through,” Miller said. “Big on player development, building a team with this culture. I just kind of stayed and watched and something about LSU kept pulling me back. I found a home there and I didn’t want to leave that.”

LSU was picked to finish eighth in the SEC preseason projections and is a team that’s not really on anyone’s radar as potentially doing some damage. One of the last questions posed to Miller was whether he thought there was a ‘little chip on their shoulder.’

“Maybe a big one,” Miller responded.