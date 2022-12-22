With the goal of being the industry’s ‘trailblazer’, Lovesac reveals environmental, DEI plans

STAMFORD, Conn. — Goals for bringing more women and BIPOC team members into leadership, net zero emissions and zero waste by 2040 and other priorities related to key areas such as associate development and health and safety Headline Lovesac’s 2022 Environmental, Social & Governance Report.

Under the long-term diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives spelled out in its second annual ESG report, the home furnishings brand and Top 100 retailer has targeted increasing leadership role representation by women to 50% and BIPOC team members to 30% from the current levels of 34% and 14%, respectively.

According to the report, 58% of the workforce is currently female, and 61% is BIPOC. Lovesac’s DEI efforts are being led by its DEI Steering Committee, made up of company leadership, and a DEI Action Council, comprising Associates representing different age, race, ethnicity and gender categories.

In addition to its DEI focus, the company has published a roadmap to reach zero emissions by 2040. As outlined in the report, steps include understanding the company’s current footprint, identifying baseline emissions and setting interim targets; developing a sustainable supply chain program in partnership with suppliers; increasing renewable energy share in manufacturing; and reducing manufacturing waste, transportation and shipping emissions and energy consumption through various programs.

Also part of its ESG environmental Stewardship target is repurposing 1 billion plastic bottles for its fabrics and materials through a partnership with Repreve, a recycled performance fiber manufacturer. The recycled yarn is used for Lovesac’s Sac and Sectional base liners and select fabrics.

CEO Shawn Nelson said Lovesac aims “to become a trailblazer in ESG terms within our industry. Our entire business philosophy is anchored in creating designed for life sustainable products and building a circular business model.”

In a letter within the report, Nelson said, “Doing the right thing isn’t always easy and we may not always get it right. Still, we understand our responsibility to act with purpose,” citing the goals of zero waste, zero emissions, and building a diverse and inclusive culture as part of the company’s mission.

Lovesac’s ESG framework is based on aspects of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Building Products and Furnishings and Multiline and Specialty Retailers & Distributors standard and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

