With the Dyrstad sisters, Papio South is ready for a nationally televised volleyball invite

Papillion-La Vista South has a team within its volleyball team this season.

The Dyrstad Sisters — senior Kenzie, junior Kyla and freshman Kami — have helped the Titans go 22-4. The trio and their teammates will be in the national spotlight this weekend when Papio South hosts the four-team GEICO Volleyball Invitational.

The Titans will play Skyview (Idaho) on Friday at 4 pm on ESPNU. Ponte Vedra (Florida) then will play Cathedral Catholic (California) — ranked No. 1 in the Nation by PrepVolleyball.com — at 6:30 pm on ESPN Plus.

The third-place match will be at 4 pm Saturday, followed by the championship. Both will be shown on ESPN Plus.

“We’re all very excited and a little nervous,” Kyla said. “It’s scary to think about playing on ESPN.”

The Sisters have made it scary on opponents as Papio South, the Defending Class A champion, works towards a possible return to state. In some rotations, they make up half the Titans’ Squad on the floor.

“I look at it from a parent’s perspective,” Coach Katie Tarman said. “To see three from the same family all contributing in their own unique way has to be really special.”

Kenzie, a Rutgers recruit, is the leader of the bunch. The 5-foot-7 libero has more than 300 digs and is one of the Titans’ top servers.

“She plays an important leadership role for us,” Tarman said. “She’s like the mother hen of the team and her Sisters always try to emulate her.”

Kyla is a 5-6 setter in the Titans’ 6-2 offense. She leads the team with 375 assists and has combined with sophomore Charlee Solomon for 721.

Many have gone to big hitters Lauren Medeck and Stella Adeyemi, who have combined for almost 500 kills.

“Kyla is a strategist,” Tarman said. “She’s tiny but Mighty and always finds a way to pump the team up.”

Kyla said she has worked hard as the Titans, who went undefeated last year, moved on from graduated first-team All-Nebraska setter Ava Legrand.

“I think there was a lot of pressure on Charlee and me coming into the season,” she said. “I like being a setter because it sets me apart a little bit from my sisters.”

Kyla added that she wasn’t even interested in volleyball until her family followed her older sister’s club team on the road.

“Growing up, we went to her matches out of town,” Kyla said. “She’s my biggest role model and I wanted to do what she did.”

Kami, the only freshman on the squad, is a 5-4 defensive specialist. She has 105 digs.

“She’s fiery,” Tarman said. “She’s our player of the week, and that’s unusual for a first-year player.”

Kami said she was just happy to make the team.

“I knew I’d have to work hard to make the varsity,” she said. “But there’s a comfort level having my two big sisters out there.”

Having three Sisters on the floor at the same time has led to a little confusion, which isn’t surprising. All are about the same size, all blonde and all have first names that start with “K.”

When one sister ran back to serve at a recent match, the public-address announcer simply said that “one of the Dyrstads is probably serving.”

They are the daughters of Beth and Corey Dyrstad. There is another younger sister, seventh-grader Katelyn.

Tarman said her team is looking forward to the nationally televised event that’s been in the works since May.

“Our girls are nervous but in a good way,” she said. “It will be nice playing at home, and I think the team will settle in as the match goes on.”

The four teams, top players and college commitments

Cathedral Catholic, San Diego: Ryleigh Patterson (Harvard), Julia Blyashov (Stanford), Noemie Glover (Oregon), Cate Schell (Tennessee), Milan Bayless (Colgate), Jenna Hannes (Michigan), Amanda Saeger (DePaul).

Papillion-La Vista South: Stella Adeyemi (Hawaii), Lauren Medeck (South Dakota), Morgan Bode (South Dakota), Kenzie Dyrstad (Rutgers), Ava Greene (Concordia).

Ponte Vedra, FL: Zeta Washington (Cincinnati), Jessica Shattles (New Hampshire), Ava-Grace Redick (College of Charleston), Chelsea Sutton (Tennessee).