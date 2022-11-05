With taller, more athletic players, St. Thomas basketball will have a different look – Twin Cities

The focus was on offense during a St. Thomas’ practice when Riley Miller, the Tommies’ fifth-year point guard, noticed that freshman big man Ahjany Lee had an opening to cut to the basket. At the precise moment Miller led Lee with a bounce pass, the 6-foot-9 Lee was rising in anticipation of the lob.

Turns out it was an honest mistake.

“I said that I’d never played with a guy where I had to throw it up,” Miller said.

Introducing Tommies Division I basketball 2.0, now featuring the ability to play above the rim. A strong recruiting class has given the Tommies a needed influx of height and athleticism as they look to build on a Division I debut that featured an impressive 10 wins, including four in the Summit League. Their season gets underway on Monday night at No. 9 Creighton of the Big East.

While the Tommies will continue to value the basketball, share the ball and rely on the 3-point shot, a new era has definitely arrived.

“We led the country in fewest turnovers last year,” head Coach Johnny Tauer said, “and I think we led the country in fewest blocks. I don’t think we’ll lead the country in either of those this year.”

Along with Lee, who should be the Tommies’ best rim protector, the Tommies have added versatile 6-9 forward Carter Bjerke and a pair of 6-6 guards in Andrew Rohde and Kendall Blue.

“It’s a sigh of relief for me as a slightly un-athletic guard,” Miller said with a laugh. “It’s kind of nice if you get beat once in a while that you have someone blocking it for you.”

The Tommies did not regularly play anyone taller than 6-7 last season, forcing Tauer to run an offense that relied heavily on the 3-point shot. He expects more of a balance this season. “We might not shoot it as well,” he said, “but I think we’ll get some easier baskets inside, whether it’s post play or Offensive rebounds.”

Miller and 6-6 post player Parker Bjorklund, both graduate students, will anchor the starting lineup. Tauer said a combination of 6-7 forward Brooks Allen, 6-5 wing Will Engers, Rohde and Lee are the top candidates to fill out the lineup.

Courtney Brown Jr., a 6-7 forward who sat out last year after transferring from Milwaukee, is also expected to see considerable playing time. “He’s a physical, athletic player who embraces his role,” Tauer said. “To have a Veteran like that is a real luxury.”

The same can be said for being able to use a rotation that could go 10 deep.

“We feel really good about being more versatile this year,” Tauer said. “Last year we were never going to play a big lineup, but this year we can play big, we can play conventional and we can play small. Some of that will be dictated by matchups, and some of it will be dictated by how players develop over the course of the year.”

Among the newcomers, Rohde, who was runner-up to Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin last year, has impressed his teammates and the coaching staff with his all-around skill.

“When he came in he was a lot taller than I thought, a lot more athletic than I thought,” Miller said. “Everyone knew he could shoot it and score, and sometimes it is intimidating when you’re coming in (and playing) right away. They did not shy away.”

The Tommies were picked to finish eighth in the 10-team in the Summit League in the preseason coaches’ poll after finishing tied for eighth last year. According to Miller, the Tommies will have the same chip on their shoulder from last season as they look to exceed outside expectations.

“I think the public thought it would take us a couple years to settle in, and we kind of took that personally,” Miller said. “One of the things we carried over from last year is thinking in terms of playing every game like it’s the Super Bowl — go out, compete as hard as you can, and run our plays.”

Only time will tell how many of those plays will feature an alley-oop pass. The Tommies said Goodbye to five Veterans who had all but perfected the way Tauer wants his teams to play. They have been replaced by players with superior athleticism and height who are still learning the Tommies’ way.

“Physically, we are different,” Tauer said, “but that doesn’t necessarily mean you pass it better or shoot it better. That remains to be seen, Being tall is a great luxury as long as you have the skills and the toughness.

“There will be some growing pains with the new guys. Last year we had three or four turnovers, where we knew if we turned the ball over 15 times we had zero chance. We’re not an identical team to last year, but Let’s embrace who we are and excel in our roles and be the best team we can be.”