With Southeast Raleigh boys soccer, Martinez approaches Wake County record, Sparks turnaround

— To the surprise of his brother and teammate, Axcel Martinez stood near the touchline as the start of the second half approached, the pinnie he wore during the first half now nowhere to be seen.

Martinez had been nursing and playing through a hamstring injury recently and was held out of the first half of Southeast Raleigh’s game against South Garner on Monday as a precautionary measure. But the second half was a go.

“Axel, are you playing?” asked Sheyson Martinez. “Oh my God, you better score. Super sub!”

Axcel Martinez scoring? That has been the story of Southeast Raleigh’s season. Axcel Martinez as a super sub? Not so much.

But even in this unusual role, Martinez did what he’s done all season: find the back of the net.

There was the deft touch upon receiving a service into the box, taking the ball past the goalkeeper and passing it into an open net. Then came a solidly headed home goal off a corner kick, with Martinez timing his jump perfectly and skying up in the 18-yard box around taller players to pull his team within a goal.

The Southeast Raleigh comeback attempt ultimately fell short in a 4-3 loss to South Garner, but Martinez netted twice, inching closer to history. With one game left – Southeast Raleigh closes its season at Garner on Wednesday – Martinez, a junior in his first year playing for Southeast Raleigh, has 55 goals, one shy of the Wake County public school single-season record set by Adrian Gonzales of Fuquay -Varina in 2012.

While Martinez has always attended Southeast Raleigh, playing high school soccer previously took a back seat to playing club soccer, widely seen as the system in which youth players with aspirations to play collegiately and beyond need to be in.

But Martinez’s friends and now teammates had been in his ear, persistently recruiting him to join the school team and improve the program, one that has consistently lacked success.

“All my friends, they motivated me,” Martinez said. “They all told me that they wanted me to play alongside them and that I was a good player. It got me a little motivated, and I joined them because I knew that with the team we had, we were going to have a really good season and make it really far.”

There wasn’t much of a referenceable precedent for Martinez to have that sort of confidence in Southeast Raleigh’s ability to have a successful season.

From 2017-2021, the Bulldogs went 2-68. Second-year head Coach Grace Bondurant’s team was coming off a one-win season and the Bulldogs lacked goals and really any sort of a selling point for Martinez to join other than the chance to play alongside friends and be the main man to attempt to turn Southeast Raleigh’s fortunes around.

“I decided this season could be the season where I could make history,” Martinez said.

When Martinez speaks of history, he’s talking about team success, not the individual goal-scoring record he’s now closing in on, although the two have proven to be inherently intertwined. While the Playoffs are now out of the question for Southeast Raleigh after two straight losses, the Bulldogs hold a 10-11 record, having won more games this season than in their past six combined.

Once as close to an automatic win for opponents as imaginable, Southeast Raleigh has notched five conference wins and has remained competitive in defeat, with all but one of its eight losses in the Greater Neuse River 4A conference coming by two goals or fewer.

“Just watching the boys grow from last year when I first got them to where they are now…” Bondurant said with a smile. “We worked on a lot of different things – touches and stuff – but we got two new players in Axcel Martinez and Sheyson Martinez, and they just kind of brought a different dynamic to the team. To watch (the team) just have fun and enjoy playing has been the most rewarding thing I’ve ever seen.”

In Martinez, Southeast Raleigh now has a player with a knack for goals – his 55 goals are more than Southeast Raleigh’s tally as a team from 2017-2021 – and capable of scoring in any number of ways. A skilled finisher with both feet, Martinez adjusts well to the different ways backlines play him, Bondurant said. His pace, ability to accelerate and movement without the ball can cause issues for defenders, even when other teams quickly identify him as the one to pay attention to.

“Axcel is the player who makes the plays happen,” Bondurant said.

Added Martinez on his ability to score consistently: “I’ve been talking with my dad about a bunch of ways to make it into the net. It’s always about being confident when you shoot and always being smart with the offsides and always finding the pocket of space.”

Among the 55 times he’s scored, there is one goal that stands out. Having tied Southeast Raleigh’s match at Rolesville in the second game of the season, Martinez delivered the game-winner late in the second half with a precise Strike from beyond the box that bounced off the bottom of the crossbar and over the line, securing the Bulldogs ‘ first win.

“I wish I could go back in time and look at it again,” Martinez said.

As far as individual performances go, Martinez’s best might have been in Southeast Raleigh’s 7-6 win against Corinth Holders. After getting a yellow card in the first half and admittedly dropping his head, Martinez finished with five goals, helping the Bulldogs overcome a 5-2 halftime deficit with a monster second-half performance.

That showing might have best summed up the idea among the Southeast Raleigh team that as long as Martinez is on the field, they have a chance.

“As soon as Axcel steps foot on the field, our team kind of lightens up,” Bondurant said. “We know that they will surround Axcel, so that’ll leave other players open. But we also know that Axcel is just a special player.”

Reflecting upon what he’s accomplished this season, the goals he’s scored and the record that he’s nearing (one he didn’t know about until recently), Martinez is not necessarily surprised. It appears to all serve as validation for the process he’s gone through as a player.

“For me, I have been doing this for my whole life,” Martinez said. “I’ve been practicing and going to the fields and shooting. Every practice I’ve done, the progress I’ve shown here has always come true. For the 55 goals, I’m proud of myself for the first year and hoping to get more next year.”

But before next year comes around, Martinez has one more shot to turn 55 into a county record.