With Salah on the bench, Klopp’s reaction to Liverpool jewel’s Wonder goal against Wolves

With Salah on the bench, Klopp’s reaction to Harvey Elliot’s great goal against Wolves

January 17, 2023, 14:16 hs

Liverpool is currently playing the Carabao Cup, against the Wolverhampton of the Mexican Raul Jimenez. As is common in these types of tournaments, Jurgen Klopp’s lineup was full of rotation players, and almost no starters, as they want to stay fresh for the Premier League.

The game started off in a mess, it was not seen that it would be an easy game for Jurgen Klopp’s reds, however, in a specific play, which was a counterattack, Harvey Daniel James Elliott shot from far and surprised José Sá, Wolves goalkeeper , and scored the 1-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Liverpool’s goals (and those he concedes) is a real gem and always goes viral on social media, as the German Coach is very expressive and doesn’t try to hide his expressions. In addition to celebrating the goal with euphoria, the German was very surprised.

Klopp’s concern:

Liverpool is not going through its best moment, and Jurgen Klopp knows it, besides, the Reds’ problem is that they will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, and given the level of both, Liverpool have to improve as soon as possible, if they don’t want to lose against the Champions League winners.