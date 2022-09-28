With Offensive line struggles apparent, IU football is searching for “our best five guys”

Walt Bell needed a moment to process his answer Monday afternoon as he stood before a media contingency at Memorial Stadium. “The Offensive line has had some issues,” the inquiring Reporter began, “what do you need to do, what do they need to do to have the impact you need for this team to be a Bowl team this season?” Indiana’s Offensive Coordinator began to respond. Then he stopped abruptly, dropping his gaze to the wooden podium in front of him as he took several seconds to gather his thoughts.

In that moment, Bell’s silence spoke volumes. Just as many Indiana fans and pundits have done in recent weeks, especially following IU’s 45-24 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday, Bell was seemingly searching for an explanation surrounding IU’s Offensive line struggles.

Perhaps he had many thoughts, or maybe he had none at all. But as Bell stood at the podium in brief silence, the question lingered like a thick cloud that’s hung over Indiana’s head for several years.

Bell pursed his lips before finally answering: “That’s a Fantastic question. Number one, we’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything we possibly can to have our best five guys out there. And whether that be moving guys around or doing what we have to do — and Coach Allen alluded to that earlier, and I think that’s appropriate. Number two, those guys in certain situations have to be better. We gotta win some one-one-ones, we gotta be a little more sound.”

It might’ve not been the sufficient explanation that IU fans were looking for, but it was, in some ways, a brutally honest assessment of where Indiana’s weaknesses reside. As the old adage goes, what’s understood doesn’t have to be said. And up on that podium, Bell’s response and body language revealed that, at the very least, he understands Indiana’s Offensive line performance simply hasn’t been good enough.

They continued: “I’ve gotta do my part. I’ve got to help not only protect Connor, but I’ve got to help protect our football team as well. So it’s just all of us coming together and being mindful of what our strengths are, what we’re good at, what we’re not good at, and making sure that myself and our Offensive staff, that we’re putting our players in the best possible situation to be as successful as we can be.”

The metrics and numbers don’t lie, either. Through four weeks, IU ranks among the bottom four teams in the Big Ten in total yards (1,630; 4th-worst), rushing yards (114.8 yards per game; 2nd-worst) and sacks allowed (9; tied 2nd-worst). Perhaps even more troubling, according to Pro Football Focus, redshirt senior right tackle Parker Hanna and redshirt sophomore center Caleb Murphy are currently the two lowest-graded Offensive linemen in the Big Ten this season among players with at least 100 snaps.

So how can Indiana rectify the shortcomings of its Offensive line despite the schedule becoming increasingly more difficult? The first and most obvious step might be to make personnel changes.

“I would say just trying to give those guys the best chance to be successful,” IU head Coach Tom Allen said Monday during a press conference. “If a guy is not getting the job done, then we have tried to make those changes.”

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive linemen take down Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Indiana Hoosiers at Nippert Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 45-24

The next step, which is mostly out of IU’s control, is to hope for a clean injury report going forward.

The loss of senior starting right tackle Matthew Bedford to a season-ending ACL injury in week one has forced Hanna, a Division II transfer, into starting duties the last three games. A freak injury to the starting center Zach Carpenter during pregame warmups against Western Kentucky, which has sidelined him for the last two games, and a lingering injury to backup center Cameron Knight has further complicated IU’s struggles, thrusting third-string center Caleb Murphy to the top of the depth chart in the last two weeks.

Of course, while Bedford is out for the season, the hope for the Hoosiers is that Carpenter can establish stability upon his return to the starting lineup.

“Trying to see if we can get Zach back, that’s going to be a huge priority this week, how that affects us,” Allen said.

Beyond the injuries, Allen said the coaching staff is making an effort to get younger players on the field and seeing if anyone emerges as a positional upgrade. At the forefront of the emphasis are redshirt freshman tackle Josh Sales Jr. and redshirt sophomore guard Kahlil Benson, with the former listed as the backup right and left tackle and the latter tabbed as the backup right tackle.

“Obviously, Josh got a chance to play,” Allen said. “He’s young but he needs to keep growing and developing. He’s in the mix as well… Kahlil has played well. We’re trying to bring Kahlil along; I think that has kind of been the rotational purpose for having him taking those reps with Tim (Weaver). Just a dual purpose for that, to create more depth at that position.”

However, the window for experimentation and lineup tweaking is rapidly closing. With only Big Ten opponents remaining in IU’s final eight games of the season, including a road matchup at Nebraska this Saturday, the Hoosiers’ margin for error won’t be nearly as large as their non-conference slate afforded.

At this juncture in the season, Indiana might be finding itself at a dangerous crossroads. Aside from the hopeful return of Carpenter, perhaps as soon as this weekend, there simply might not be enough quick-fix moves that can be made to rejuvenate the offensive line this season. If that’s the case and the troubling trends remain the same, IU might just have to work with what it has.

Until then, Allen and Bell won’t stop in their quest to find the best combination up front. Except, time is quickly running thin.

“There are definitely some movement options for our Offensive line,” Allen said. “The bottom line is, Whoever those five guys are on the field, they got to execute and give us a chance to be successful.”