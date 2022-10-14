With Media Deal Imminent, LIV Golf Tweaks Format for Finale at Trump National Doral Miami

LIV Golf is changing its season-ending team event and condensing the competition to three days in part because the organization is on the verge of landing a media rights deal that would include this tournament.

Officials for LIV Golf would not comment on the possibility of securing a media partner but announced Tuesday that the LIV Golf Invitational Team Series to be played at Trump National Doral near Miami Oct. 28-30 will be a three-day, seeded knockout competition with a $50 million purse.

The event has been on LIV Golf’s schedule since it first came out in March, with a $50 million purse, but details of how the event would be structured were to be determined. It was originally scheduled for four days and the idea was to have just two teams competing for the first-place prize on the final day.

