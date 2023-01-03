With Luka Doncic Having an All-Time NBA Season, Anything is Possible for the Dallas Mavs

Throughout NBA history, there have only been two players who have averaged at least 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists in a single season: Michael Jordan (1988-89) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17). Both Jordan and Westbrook won the league MVP award in those years.

Through 35 games in the 2022-23 season, Luka Doncic is on pace to join them… and possibly surpass them.

Doncic’s total averages of 34.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists would make him the first player in league history to sustain those numbers for a full season. Doncic is already in a category of his own when it comes to 60-point, 20-rebound triple-doubles, so it wouldn’t be a shock if he added another one-of-one record to his résumé.

