With Help From Season-High 22 Assists, Men’s Basketball Downs Kean 88-70

PRINCETON, NJ – Buoyed by a season-high 22 assists and 16 made three-pointers, the Princeton University men’s basketball team overcame Kean, 88-70, Friday afternoon inside Jadwin Gymnasium.

Senior Ryan Langborg led the way with a game and career-high 23 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field, and 5-for-9 shooting from three in 18 minutes on the court. His seven made field goals were a career-best, while his five made three-pointers tied his career-high. Senior Tosan Evbuomwan added 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting along with a game-high six assists, along with four rebounds, while junior Zach Martini freshman Jack Scott and freshman Xaivian Lee each finished with eight points, with Martini’s total tying his career-high. Lee also pulled down a game and career-high nine rebounds.

The Tigers opened the game with a 10-0 run, ignited by an Evbuomwa layup with 19:44 on the clock, and capped by a two-handed Kellman dunk with 16:26 left to play. Shortly after, a three-pointer by senior Jacob O’Connell with 14:22 left in the half sparked an 8-0 run that gave Princeton an 18-3 lead advantage at 13:00.

With 7:27 remaining in the half, a senior Keeshawn Kellman layup led off a 6-0 that put Princeton ahead, 29-13, with 5:13 on the clock after a three-pointer by Scott. A pair of late three-pointers by Langborg along with a Pierce three-pointer at 1:18 helped Princeton take a 48-31 advantage into halftime.

The Tigers got off to a dominant start in the second half, opening with an 11-0 run that was ignited by a Langborg three-pointer with 19:23 on the clock, and saw the Tigers take a 61-31 lead with 17: 06 remaining following an Evbuomwa layup.

Kean attempted to fight back, but a layup by freshman Deven Austin kept Princeton ahead, 66-41, with 13:30 left to play. With 11:48 remaining, a Langborg three-pointer sparked an 8-0 run, putting the Tigers ahead 77-44 with 11:05 on the clock.

The Cougars were soon after able to rally for a 6-0 run, but it was halted by a Peters three-pointer with 6:57 remaining, putting Princeton ahead 82-55. Austin threw down a powerful two-handed slam with 2:53 remaining, and from there the Tigers held off an attempted late surge by Kean, prevailing 88-70.

The Tigers host Harvard (8-5) in their first Ivy League contest of the season on Friday, December 31, at 1 pm inside Jadwin Gymnasium.