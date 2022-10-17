With first game Friday, Let’s meet the 2022-2023 Nevada men’s basketball team

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) – The energy was up on the first day of practice.

Communication was there.

There were no injuries to report.

Heck, even losing three of the team’s top four scorers from last year’s group didn’t phase Nevada Head Coach Steve Alford.

“Talent isn’t the issue,” Alford said of this year’s rendition. “It’s how we mold and shape into a team, accept roles, and whatever that role is be the best at that role.”

Nevada Returns five players who saw the floor last year: Will Baker, KJ Hymes, Tre Coleman, Kenan Blackshear, and Daniel Foster. Redshirt freshman Nick Davidson is also a familiar face who will get playing time.

The Wolf Pack will rely on six new Scholarship players. There are the transfers: Hunter McIntosh (Elon), Tyler Powell (Seton Hall), Jarod Lucas (Oregon State), and Michael Folarin (Eastern Washington). Then two exciting freshmen in Trey Pettigrew, and Darrion Williams.

“We just want them to feel like they’re heard,” Blackshear said of the bonding among the new teammates. “There no ‘the people were here, and the people coming in were here.’ We are all one. It wasn’t that last year.”

The players say this year’s they’ll be focusing on eliminating outside noise, hanging out more as a team, and pushing through adversity. Last year’s locker room was divided.

“We can’t let those things happen,” Alford said of the division. “We have to trust each other. We have to be unselfish. We have to put egos aside. We have to have that common goal of developing as a team every day.”

Coach Alford’s group will have a new starting backcourt after Desmond Cambridge Jr. (Arizona State) and Grant Sherfield (Oklahoma) transferred. McIntosh will take over the point guard role, while Lucas will serve as a wing shooter.

“Jarod (Lucas) being a great shooter, he’ll really help our spacing,” Coleman said of his new teammates. “Hunter (McIntosh) is a great leader at the point guard position. He’ll help.”

Game one of the season tips off Friday at 4:30 pm from Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack welcomes in Cal State East Bay.

