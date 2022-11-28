With Dustin Johnson at No. 38, the OWGR Has Officially Reached Clown World

The only thing that is even remotely “official” about the Official World Golf Rankings these days is its clown world image.

In an effort to damage the careers and earning power of the LIV Golf Series’ players, the OWGR, in concert with the PGA tour, has refused to award points to the Greg Norman-led Breakaway tour.

Making matters worse for the OWGR, from a PR perspective, the LIV Golf Series events are scheduled so as not to conflict with the majors or the PGA Tour’s more elite events.

Thus, weekends with LIV Golf in action, you’ll see names like Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuiuzen, among others, filling the first page of the leaderboard. Meanwhile, opposite those star-studded leaderboards, the PGA tour’s 3M Duct Tape Open or the Wyndham Timeshare Classic has no-names like Joe, Jim and Billy-Bob Blow sitting atop the leaderboard.

Yet it’s the little-known Blows – Joe, Jim and Billy-Bob, who get the world ranking points while DJ, Brooks and Cam walk away with zilch.

It’s embarrassing… and criminal.

Exhibit A: DJ, who’s fallen from world No. 15 to No. 38, despite a torrid stretch of late summer/early fall golf, which saw the former world No. 1 compiled nine straight top-25 finishes, including seven (7) top-10s and five (5) top-5s, headlined by a big overtime win in Boston.

To have journeymen like Tom Hoge, Seamus Power and Corey Conners, among others, ranked higher than the superstar Johnson, who’s in top form, is next-level clown world.

By the Numbers: DJ’s Red-Hot Pace

9 of 9 Top-25 finishes

8 of 9 Top-15 finishes

7 of 9 Top-10 finishes

5 of 9 Top-5 finishes

4 of 9 Top-3 finishes

3 of 9 Top-2 finishes

Results: DJ’s Finishes