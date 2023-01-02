With Dallas Mavs Near Top of West, Luka Doncic is Making an NBA MVP Statement

Before this recent flamethrower stretch of games for Luka Doncic, he was already having a stellar fifth season in the NBA despite the Dallas Mavericks’ record being average at best. Now, after his recent scoring outburst, not only has Doncic added to his already-impressive stats, but he’s spearheaded a Mavs win streak that has the team currently sitting in the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Here is a breakdown of Doncic’s last five performances:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button