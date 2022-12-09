With Christian Watson, Packers Winning Big NFL Draft Trade With Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers didn’t draft a receiver in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft because they don’t draft receivers in the first round of any draft.

It’s all going to work out, it appears, because general manager Brian Gutekunst made a bold move at the start of the second round.

Gutekunst shipped his two second-round picks, Nos. 53 and 59, to the Minnesota Vikings to move up to No. 34. With that pick, they took a shot at Christian Watson, a small-school standout with a big-time skill-set.

