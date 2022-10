That’s according to new data released Friday by a Coalition of housing and regional planning organizations.

The annual scorecard for the Building Homes Together 2.0 campaign shows that 909 new homes were built in Chittenden County in 2021, falling short of the coalition’s goal of 1,000.

Meanwhile, only 151 of the intended 250 affordable homes were completed that year.

Building Homes Together 2.0 is the second iteration of a five-year campaign to address the county’s housing shortage. The campaign has set a target of seeing 5,000 new homes — including single-family dwellings, condominiums and rental apartments — built from 2021 to 2025, with 1,250 intended to be affordable.

The first campaign was started in 2016 by the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, Champlain Housing Trust and Evernorth, a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing in Vermont.

“We’re still not achieving our goals,” Charlie Baker, executive director of the planning commission, said at a press conference on Friday. “We need everybody, all hands on deck really — municipalities, the regional planning commission, regional partners, the state — to get to our goals.”