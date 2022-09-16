With big week ahead, Ogden High volleyball hopes to put name in ring for Region 13 title | News, Sports, Jobs

1 / 3 Ogden High’s volleyball team gets ready to play a point during a prep volleyball match at Ben Lomond High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner 2 of 3 Ogden High’s Rees Bockwoldt hits the ball during a prep volleyball match at Ben Lomond High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner 3 of 3 Ogden High’s Olivia Blackford serves the ball during a prep volleyball match at Ben Lomond High School on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner ❮ ❯





OGDEN — If any high school volleyball teams take a look at Ogden High from the other side of the net this year and think that the Tigers look like the same team from 2021, well, they are.

Ogden did something somewhat rare this year and returned all six starters from 2021, a season in which the Tigers fielded zero Seniors but did have an experienced group of Juniors that led the team to a 16-14 overall record and a third-place finish in Region 13.

The 2022 team is basically the exact same, which itself was mostly the same as the 2020 team. For three years now, Ogden’s slowly been building and the 2022 version of the team has set its sights high as it hopes to challenge Region 13’s top teams for the region title.

“You know what the person next to you is going to do, you trust them, you don’t have to just pray they’re going to do their job, they’re going to do their job,” senior outside hitter Rees Bockwoldt said.

Bockwoldt is one of the six returning starters and one of three Seniors in that group. Outside hitter Soledad VanOrden and libero Olivia Blackford are the team’s other two seniors.

Junior setter Megan Aardema, junior hitter Audrey Wangsgard and junior middle blocker Ella Tuttle are also returning starters. Most of these players will be three-year starters when it’s all said and done.

“I think we’re connecting really well this year because we’re best friends on the court, best friends off the court, and so it kind of just shows on the court when we really know each other and trust each other,” Blackford said.

The Tigers swept Ben Lomond on Thursday night 25-4, 25-3, 25-5 to move to 11-4 overall and 3-0 in Region 13.

One of the biggest weeks of the season awaits next week with home games against Grantsville and Morgan, so Ogden will get its chance to see what a group that’s played together for so long is capable of.

Blackford thinks the Tigers can Hang with the Cowboys and Trojans, but knows they’re both tough teams that are consistent and make few mistakes.

“I think it’s just staying consistent and keeping our head up. Like even if we mess up on a point or not, we just move onto the next one and stay focused on us and not get caught up in the other team,” Blackford said.

As OHS head Coach Brad Hulse said before the season, as long as Morgan and Liz Wiscombe are said in the same sentence, they’re going to be the team to beat in the region (any region, not just Ogden’s).

Grantsville beat Ogden in five sets in a tournament at Sky View High earlier this year. Morgan beat Grantsville in four sets this past Tuesday and teams don’t often avoid a sweep at the hands of the Trojans in region play.

Bockwoldt said the Tigers picked up a few things from the aforementioned Sky View tournament, including a jumping, on-court huddle among the starters before each set that Bockwoldt says is used to put a little energy into the group.

Since then, they’re 7-0 including Thursday’s win. One of those seven wins was a four-set win over South Summit, which beat Ogden all three times the teams played last year, including in an elimination game in the 3A state tournament.

Along with possibly challenging the top teams in the region, Bockwoldt hopes the Tigers can finish in the top five at this year’s state tournament which is, again, no easy task.

After the third South Summit match last year, which kept the Tigers from playing for sixth or eighth place at the state tournament, Hulse took the team into the tunnels Underneath the stands for an end-of-season talk.

Hulse, now in his fourth season as head coach, told the team in the tunnel that the work for the 2022 season would begin then and there.

Senior outside hitter Soledad VanOrden said she feels like the team’s defense has improved a lot between 2021 and 2022, specifically that the team doesn’t hesitate as much.

“I know that I don’t hesitate as much and I’ve seen that with the other girls, they just go and they, like, expect to get the ball up and most of the time, they do,” she said.

Connect with Reporter Patrick Carr via email at [email protected], Twitter @patrickcarr_ and Instagram @standardexaminersports.

