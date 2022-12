SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The UConn Women’s basketball team has proven it has enough weapons that it doesn’t need star sophomore Azzi Fudd to score 20-plus points every game.

On Sunday, however, the Huskies learned they need Fudd on the floor to win. Period.

With Fudd sitting on the bench in the second half, the UConn Women’s basketball team was out of sorts against Rival Notre Dame and suffered its first loss of the season. In front of a capacity Purcell Pavilion crowd decked out in Irish green, the No. 3 Huskies fell to No. 7 Notre Dame 74-60 in the Jimmy V. Classic for their first loss in South Bend since 2013.

Fudd, UConn’s biggest offensive threat, didn’t play in the second half after injuring her knee during the first quarter. UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said he thinks Fudd will “be alright,” as the Huskie prepare to face Princeton Thursday.

Notre Dame took advantage of Fudd’s absence and earned its first win over UConn since the 2019 Final Four on April 5 in Tampa (Notre Dame won 81-76) and, per ESPN, its largest win in the UConn-Notre Dame rivalry since 2004. This is the Irish’s first win over the Huskies in the Niele Ivey era as the Irish are now 14-39 all-time against the Huskies.

“This is something that I’ve always dreamed of,” Ivey, Notre Dame’s head coach and former guard (1996-2001). “… It means everything. Going against UConn, going against a Hall of Fame Coach like Geno, it means everything. It shows where we are as a program, how we’re progressing forward and it just shows my team that anything is possible.”

Fudd played 13 minutes on Sunday, including just over three minutes in the second quarter, after colliding with Aaliyah Edwards and injuring her knee at the end of the first quarter. She remained in uniform and available on the bench throughout the third and fourth quarters.

“It was just one of those things that just happens when your own man falls on top of you,” Auriemma said of Fudd. “So she tried to go again but obviously, it didn’t look like she could move. So rather than take any chances, I figured we take some precautions instead.”

In her absence, grad transfer Lou Lopez Sénéchal led UConn with 21 points followed by Edwards with 14 points. Aubrey Griffin added six boards and Nika Mühl finished with 11 points and five assists to end her streak of four straight games with double-figure assists.

Notre Dame was led by Olivia Miles with 21 points.

Playing without Fudd is one thing, but Sunday was also UConn’s fifth-straight game without Graduate forward Dorka Juhasz, who continues to recover from a broken thumb. The combination of not having their best guard and second-best defender/their tallest inside Threat was too much for the Huskies to overcome against the Irish.

The Irish outrebounded UConn 39-26 and outscored the Huskies in the paint, 46-16. UConn was held to a 36.8 field goal percentage, while Notre Dame shot 56.1 percent.

“We just didn’t have enough scorers on the floor,” Auriemma said. “Enough people playing at a real high level. … I think we relied so much on Lou, getting us a basket when we needed it, and Aaliyah got a couple, but we didn’t get enough from enough people in order to beat them.”

UConn (6-1, 1-0 Big East) missed 10 of its first 12 shots to start the game. After two straight 3-pointers from Mühl, the Huskies went over three and a half minutes without making another shot. Rebounds were missed repeatedly on either end as the Huskies struggled against Notre Dame’s frontcourt.

Back-to-back turnovers from the Huskies allowed Notre Dame (7-1, 0-0 ACC) to go on a 7-0 run to take the lead going into the second quarter.

Fudd left the court in the last 30 seconds of the first quarter after colliding with Edwards. She was immediately looked at by a trainer on the bench before exiting the court and heading into the locker room.

She returned a few minutes into the second quarter and remained in uniform without ice or a brace on her knee. ESPN reported that Fudd’s right knee was examined by team trainers and deemed OK to return. She checked back into the game at the 6:52 mark but only played for a little over three minutes before she checked back out.

UConn’s offense fell apart without Fudd. Passes went anywhere but their targeted teammates. Players were slower to shoot and missed open shots. UConn was held scoreless for nearly three and a half minutes during which it suffered three straight turnovers.

Lopez Sénéchal made two of UConn’s three made field goals out of 11 attempts in the frame.

“I thought when Azzi came out of the game we were very very tentative, very skiddish about who was gonna score, where shots were gonna come from and we started to pass up a lot of opportunities, our movement slowed down,” Auriemma said.

UConn shot 27.6 percent from the floor in the first half, while Notre Dame capitalized on the momentum shift and shot 65.4 percent. The Irish led on the boards 21-11 and in the paint 22-4 at intermission.

The Huskies showed signs of a resurgence to start the third quarter. Edwards sparked a 13-3 run for UConn halfway through to force Notre Dame to call timeout.

The Irish had four turnovers within two minutes before Miles was called for an intentional foul after smacking Mühl in the face with her elbow. Lopez Sénéchal made both of UConn’s awarded free throws to get UConn within five of the Irish.

“We know that that first half wasn’t us,” she said. “Not how we play. And in that moment, it’s just about learning from the Mistakes we made in the first half and Correcting them in the second half and in the second half we came out with better intensity.”

But the Irish responded with a 6-0 run to end the third up by 12 and take back control of the game. Notre Dame led by as much as 17 in the fourth quarter.

UConn will return to Storrs this week to host former Husky Carla Berube and her Princeton Squad on Thursday at 7 pm at Gampel Pavilion.