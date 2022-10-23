With an eye on turning pro, Shaler grad grows golf game at University of Findlay

Dominic Guarnieri knows what to expect when he pulls up to the Beall Oilers Golf Center on the University of Findlay’s campus.

If the weather is poor, with a 40-degree temperature, Winds blowing and the rain pouring down, the Oilers’ men’s golf Coach can expect to see Tanner Grzegorczyk working on his swing.

One of the perks of being a Graduate student is that Grzegorczyk’s classes are all online. That means the Shaler Graduate can devote plenty of time to golf, which he hopes to pursue professionally.

“(The facility) opened Jan. 10, 2022,’ Guarnieri said. “It has been amazing. Even on days like today, when it’s 40 degrees and the wind is blowing 25 miles per hour, there is always a place to practice and play. With him being a grad student, I see him in there every morning. I keep telling him you are going to see the difference.”

The last two years have seen Grzegorczyk transform into one of Division II’s top golfers. According to Golfstat, Grzegorczyk has the seventh-best adjusted scoring average in Division II with a 69.79.

During the college season last year, Grzegorczyk helped the Oilers reach the Division II NCAA Championships as a team, the first time Findlay had done that since the program transitioned to Division II in 2000.

“I’ve matured a lot, on and off the golf course,” Grzegorczyk said. “On the golf course, my maturity level has skyrocketed the past few years in the decisions I make on the course. I’m an aggressive player, but you have to know when to be aggressive.”

Once Grzegorczyk found his comfort level when knowing how to take risks, he started Pursuing his dream of earning a pro tour card. Last summer, Gzgrorcyzk earned entries to two of the top Amateur tournaments.

They played in both the Sunnehanna and Southern Amateur Tournaments last summer. He also played in the Pennsylvania Open and lost in a playoff.

When it came to playing at Sunnehanna and Southern, which are the type of events he hopes to play in next summer as well, Grzegorczyk gave an honest assessment of his performance.

“Not well,” said Grzegorczyk, when asked about his performance at the events. “I played all right. I could have played better.”

Making that evaluation has been part of Grzegorczyk’s growth through college. Since he stepped on campus, Guarnieri has seen a change in him.

“It’s night and day, honestly,” Guarnieri said. “Even more so as a person and maturing. His work ethic went up, especially the past two years. He’s always had the talent, but the confidence in himself, work ethic and his growth as a person have been amazing.”

While Grzegorcyzk has plans of competing for more spots in Amateur tournaments and trying to focus on his future while wrapping up his MBA, he is trying not to be too aggressive. Grzegorcyzk wants to keep taking the steps to get better.

“I think I have to focus harder,” Gzegorcyzk said. “I want to stay in the moment and don’t get ahead of myself. That’s something I’ve had a problem with is looking ahead. I try not to jump ahead. I want to stay focused on whatever task I have going on. I want to stay locked in.”