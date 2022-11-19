With an eye on tourism and development, Georgetown approves the arts and cultural commission | News

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown City Council gave final approval to a city Ordinance establishing an arts and cultural commission on Nov. 17, with appointment of members tentatively slated for late winter or spring.

The commission will hold 17 responsibilities per the Ordinance approved by the council, among them to create a public arts policy for the city, research and create cultural events and work with the SC Arts Commission to “improve the city’s efforts to become an artistic tourist destination .”

City Administrator Sandra Yúdice said she has mulled the idea for such a commission since before the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She spent two decades working for Greenville County and told the Georgetown Times that she was impressed by the proliferation of public art in Greenville, particularly the neighborhood of West Greenville.

Yúdice later worked as an Assistant Administrator with Richland County before moving to Georgetown in 2019, where she said she was struck by a lack of arts-related events and festivals.

“We have a couple of galleries here… concerts, I know that the Winyah Auditorium board has some concerts, but to attract people, I think we need more art and cultural events,” Yúdice said. “So that’s what the idea of ​​creating a commission came from.”

At the Nov. 17 council meeting, Councilman Hobson Henry Milton said it is imperative that the commission be staffed by city residents, while Mayor Carol Jayroe said she was concerned about the commission’s effect on the city planning department, which she described as “very short-staffed.”

“If we have to move slower on this… then I would like to just give Grace to the staff that we have, that we don’t tax our staff with yet another commission before we can take care of the ones we have, Jayroe said.

All members of the commission will be volunteers, but two of the five seats are already filled by ordinance: one by the city’s Main Street program coordinator, Al Joseph, and another by Chairman Richard Heusel of the Winyah Auditorium board of directors.

The Ordinance further requires that one member be a “working professional artist” and another be an arts teacher in the Georgetown County School District.

As approved Nov. 17, the Ordinance requires members to be “city Residents or owners of a business located within the city limits of Georgetown,” or in the case that members cannot be found in the city, at least Residents of Georgetown County.

“Hopefully we’ll get what we need, because the city really needs that push,” Yúdice said. “Maybe, eventually, the commission will recommend creating an arts district. If you go to West Greenville… the Renaissance of that area is because of the arts.”

Research of the feasibility of an arts district in Georgetown is listed among the commission’s responsibilities in the Ordinance passed Nov. 17.

City spokeswoman Cindy Thompson, who previously served as director of Keep Georgetown Beautiful, said she is confident the commission will meet good reception in the community.

“There have been talks through the years of wanting to do something like that, and so several organizations I think have wanted to do jump in and do something like that,” Thompson said.