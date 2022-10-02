WITH A MINUTE TO SPARE: Gesien’s late goal lifts Fordham men into 6th draw

Jakob Gesien scored his third goal for Fordham. (Photo courtesy of Fordham)

Jakob Gesien scored the game-tying goal in the 89th minute to lift the Fordham University men to a 2-2 draw with the University of Massachusetts in Atlantic 10 action at Jack Coffey Field in the Bronx on Saturday night.

It was the Rams’ sixth draw in 10 matches as they moved to 3-1-5 overall and 1-0-2 in the league.

The Minutemen (5-0-5, 0-0-3) struck first in the eighth minute, as Andrew Ortiz collected a deflection and found Evan Fournier for a shot to the upper right corner for his third goal of the season.

Fordham tied it at 1-1 on the half hour. The sequence began with a long punt forward by Demetri Skoumbakis. The punt bounced once with Florian Deletioglu giving a quick head flick to put Daniel Espeleta in on a breakaway. Espeleta slotted the shot past the goalkeeper for his second goal in as many games.

UMass went back in front in the 75th minute. Fournier put forward a lead pass to Shizu Yohena, who blasted a bullet under the crossbar from 25 yards for his second tally of the year.

The Rams pressed to get the equalizer and were rewarded in the 89th minute. The ball was played towards the net and deflected out by a UMass defender to the top of the box. Gesien got to the loose ball and fired a shot off the left post. The ball went across the line and hit the right post and just got over the line for a 2-2 deadlock. It was Gesien’s first goal as a Ram.

In the net, Skoumbakis and UMass’ Matt Zambetti had four saves for their respective teams.

Fordham visits Davidson College on Wednesday at 7 pm