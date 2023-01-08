With a Brutal upcoming stretch, Terps need to shake their slump quickly

After its thrilling home win over then-No. 17 Illinois in December, Maryland was the toast of college basketball, a team that had emerged from nowhere to post a dominant 8-0 start, rising to No. 13 in the AP Poll after being picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten. One month later, though, the Terps are reeling, having lost four of their past six games, the last two losses coming by a combined 62 points, against UCLA and Michigan.

Kevin Willard needs to find some answers, and with a rough stretch of Big Ten games coming up, he needs to find them now. The Terps are on the road for a tough game against Rutgers on Thursday, and its reaction to that hideous 81-46 loss at Michigan might be telling about what lies ahead.

“Losing by 40, the chicken sandwich didn’t taste as good afterwards, but if we would have lost by two, it’s still an L. So this gives them a chance to kind of look inside and see how they bounce back,Willard said Wednesday, via the Washington Post’s Emily Giambalvo. “There is nothing to be happy or pleased about, about that game. Nothing. From the first tip to the last, there was nothing to be pleased about.”

Maryland (10-4 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) fell into a 17-0 deficit in Ann Arbor, missed 17 of its first 18 shots and after freefalling into a 44-13 Halftime deficit, played with its starters on the bench for much of the second half.

“This is my third time Rebuilding a program, so I kind of understand that when you put a roster together in a month and a half, sometimes they’re going to hit adversity and you have to understand that they don’t know how to deal with it yet,” Willard said, per Giambalvo. “As a player and as a coach, you have to come out and compete at a certain level. I expect them to compete at a certain level. That’s why I put it on me. They did not compete at that level. That’s us. … I will never blame a player at all for anything. It’s always my fault.”

Playing at the RAC, one of college basketball’s most underrated traps for visiting teams, isn’t a great formula for getting well. Rutgers (10-4, 2-1) just handed No. 1 Purdue its first loss of the season there, the second year in a row during which the Scarlet Knights have knocked off a top-rated Purdue team there. They also beat No. 10 Indiana there by 15 points.

“The RAC is an unbelievable home court,” Maryland Assistant Grant Billmeier said Tuesday night while filling in for Willard, who was out recruiting, on his radio show. “They’ve been playing as well as anyone in college basketball and they have one of the best home-court advantages we’re gonna see all year.”

After back-to-back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Seton Hall, they’ve won four games in a row, climbing into ESPN.com’s projected NCAA Tournament field. Maryland, once listed as a No. 2 seed in Joe Lunardi’s bracketology, is now projected as a No. 10 seeds They’ve also tumbled to No. 37 in KenPom’s rankings. Their biggest issues have arisen on offense, where they’re not producing many easy looks — they rank 333rd nationally in assist-to-field goal ratio, meaning a lot of their baskets are one-on-one efforts — or knocking down jumpers. Their 30.8 percent 3-point shooting ranks 293rd nationally.

Donald Carey, who was expected to be their 3-point specialist, shot between 38 and 44.9 percent in each of his three past seasons before transferring from Georgetown. He’s shooting 25.3 percent from long range. Outside of that 5-for-7 performance last week against UMBC, he’s three for his past 31. Jahmir Youngwho shot between 34 and 37.3 percent in each of his seasons at Charlotte, is at 28.8 percent. Donna Scott has made six of his last 35 tries from three.

Center Julian Reese, slowed by a sore shoulder, has also been quiet. He went without a field goal for the first time this season at Michigan, scoring his seven points on 12 free throw attempts, and struggled to defend the Michigan star Hunter Dickinsonwho torched Maryland for 32 points on 13 for 16 shooting.

But Willard said the team hasn’t been dwelling on its slump.

“It’s why I’m so pleased with the way they practiced. If they hadn’t practiced good and they had come back with a bad attitude or came with a woe-is-me attitude, then I’d be worried. But the fact that they understand … Jahmir Young was phenomenal yesterday,” he said, per Giambalvo. “He came into practice, he was the best of any player I’ve ever had coming off an embarrassing loss like that was. And I think he took it on himself to make sure that we had a great practice.”

Three of Maryland’s next five games after Rutgers are against ranked teams: No. 24 Ohio State, No. 1 Purdue and No. 14 Wisconsin. Another one is against the Michigan team that just dominated them. So while it’s early in the Big Ten season, there should be plenty of urgency to right the ship now.