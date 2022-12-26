With 6A wide open, holiday tournaments serve as prep for Dallas-area boys basketball teams

Late December in Texas is a time for high school basketball teams to take stock.

Most have played upwards of 15 games. Some have even played a district game, with the majority scheduled for after New Year’s Day. The Rust has shaken off, and at the Midway point of the regular season, the thought of playoff basketball begins to creep into coaches’ minds.

For those with a state championship on the brain, three key Dallas-area holiday basketball tournaments — the Whataburger Tournament (Wednesday-Friday at Mansfield Legacy and Saginaw Chisholm Trail), the Allen In-N-Out Invitational (Tuesday-Thursday at Allen) and the Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational (Wednesday-Friday) — come at the right time.

These showcases often have a way of preparing teams for postseason play.

Frisco Memorial went 4-0 at last year’s Allen In-and-Out holiday tournament, then won its next 17 games before a regional final loss to Kimball. At the 2021 Dallas ISD holiday invitational, Carter (currently the state’s top-ranked 4A team and a regional semifinalist in 2021) won the gold bracket.

The 2021 Whataburger Tournament produced an all-time classic Championship game between Duncanville and Richardson — the state’s top two teams at the time — and served as a precursor for the former’s state title run, although its Championship win was later stripped by the UIL for use of an ineligible player.

This year’s Whataburger Tournament, largely considered to be the area’s top holiday basketball event, includes four teams ranked within the top 10 of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches statewide poll — No. 1 Lake Highlands, No. 3 Mansfield Legacy, No. 5 Arlington Martin and No. 8 North Crowley — as well as McKinney (which was named the 2022 6A state Champion following Duncanville’s forfeiture), Plano (which went undefeated in last year’s regular season) and John Paul II, the reigning TAPPS 6A state champion.

Two of last year’s four state Semifinalists — Duncanville and McKinney — played at the Whataburger last season. A third (Humble Atascocita) was scheduled to, although it had to back out at the last minute.

“Whataburger is kind of a prideful tournament to me,” Arlington Martin Coach John Osborn said. “We kind of see that as, now that we’re deep into the season, how can you compete in that tournament? I’ve known teams that go 0-3 [at the Whataburger] and play in the state tournament.”

Arlington Martin head Coach John Osborne watches his team play the El Paso Americans during the first half of the Class 6A Region I boys basketball semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Michael Ainsworth / Special Contributor)

What does that mean for Martin (14-2), the state’s fifth-ranked 6A team? There’s an opportunity to play postseason-caliber games before the thick of district play begins.

It also presents a similar competition schedule to the later postseason rounds. This year’s Whataburger Tournament has teams scheduled to play games on three consecutive days — Martin will play in the orange bracket Dec. 28-30 at Mansfield Legacy — which is close to a Simulation of the UIL postseason. The regional semifinals and regional finals are played on back-to-back days, as are the state semifinals and finals.

“Knowing that you’ve got to play a regional semifinal game [on Friday] and then turn around and play Saturday and play another top local team,” Osborn said, “to me, [Whataburger] is some of the best preparation for that situation.”

Playoff preparation, after all, is among the main focus points of these late December tournaments. Non-district events early in the season — like the Mavs Classic or Hoopfest, both in November — often offer the same level of competition, although coaches are still in the evaluation process with their teams, still hashing out playing times and rotation and are rarely close to seeing their team’s final form.

But by the time these holiday tournaments arrive, and teams have played roughly half of their regular season schedules, the focus turns to improvement.

“You’re trying to fine tune the little things,” Allen (13-5) Coach Clark Cipoletta said. “We talk about it every day: just trying to add a brick, and build this program and this season to where we need to build it. The tournaments are opportunities to put several bricks in line and get into a rhythm. We always want to play our best at the end of the season, but this is kind of the turning point where we say, ‘Okay, it’s time to start turning it on.'”

That’ll be imperative this season.

A case can be made that the 6A state title race is more wide open this season than it has been in years past. Duncanville, the top-ranked team in both ESPN’s and MaxPreps’ national polls and longtime Texas juggernaut, will not compete in this year’s postseason after its school district opted out following UIL penalties that included a year-long suspension of head Coach David Peavy and a stripped 2022 6A state championship.

Duncanville prevailed at the state tournament in 2019 and 2021 and had won 26 consecutive postseason games before its forfeitures. The 2020 state championship was canceled due to COVID-19.

“You see and hear all that stuff with Duncanville, which has been the team to beat the last three or four years, and we have a ton of respect for them,” Lake Highlands Coach Joe Duffield said at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest. “We’re just taking things one day at a time, one game at a time.”

Ditto for Osborn and Cipoletta, both of whom have state championship hopes but need to advance out of a loaded bracket. Region I in 6A includes nine state-ranked teams. Duncanville, in District 11-6A, is located in Region II and wouldn’t have had to play a Lake Highlands or an Arlington Martin until the state tournament in San Antonio.

And, sure, for a Lake Highlands, Arlington Martin or an Allen, the road to a state championship is undeniably easier without Duncanville waiting in San Antonio. That doesn’t mean the road to the Alamodome will be any lighter.

These holiday tournaments, those programs hope, can get them there.

“To go win a state championship, you’ve got to go beat really good teams on any given night,” Cipoletta said. “For us, I think we’re good enough, the Arlington Martins of the world are good enough, the Lake Highlandses are good enough. Anybody in our region is capable of winning it any given night.”

