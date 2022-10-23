With 14 goals from 8 games, Haaland is on track to obliterate Premier League records

Erling Haaland has made a Sensational impact since moving to Manchester City this summer from Borussia Dortmund and his goals have been instrumental in helping unbeaten City move to second place in the Premier League table as the ‘Sky Blues’ sit just behind Arsenal.

In Sunday’s Manchester derby, the Norwegian was Pivotal in City’s Destruction of their neighbors bagging a hat-trick with Phil Foden too helping himself to three goals as part of a 6-3 romp with Haaland now has 14 goals in his eight Premier League appearances.

The treble was Haaland’s third consecutive Premier League hat-trick after finding the net three times in recent games against Crystal Palace, Forest with United the latest side on the receiving end.

Erling Haaland has become the first player in @premierleague history to score a hat trick in three consecutive home games! 🤯🫢 🎩 vs. Crystal Palace

🎩 vs Nottingham Forest

🎩 vs. Manchester United pic.twitter.com/zzmcWT6eTF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 2, 2022

The striker continues to re-write the Premier League record books and is the first player ever to score three home consecutive hat-tricks doing so in just eight games. It took Michael Owen 48 Appearances to achieve the same feat.

Premier League records set to tumble

Haaland is already on 14 goals with only eight games of the 2022-23 season having been played and is on a fast track to obliterate all previous goal scoring records with the most goals ever scored in a Premier League season was back in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons with Andy Cole (Newcastle) and Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers) both bagged 34 goals in those campaigns.

At this rate the Norwegian forward could hit a never been seen before 50 goals in a domestic season which would be a decent return for the total of 85 million euros (add-ons etc) City reportedly paid Dortmund for his services.

Most goals scored in Premier League seasons