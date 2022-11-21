‘Wishing You a Speedy Recovery’: Golf World Sends Prayers to Tom Watson After Unfortunate Setback

Golf is a high-paying sport. But it is surely not easy to make a professional career in it. Like most other sports, golf also involves numerous injuries that players have to face in tournaments. And similarly, Retired professional golfer Tom Watson recently got injured on the field due to an accident. But fans were relieved after he recently posted a picture of him giving updates about his injury.

Tom Watson updated fans about his injury

Thomas Sturges Watson aka Tom Watson has made numerous records in his career as a golfer. The golf legend has won 8 major championships and used to be among the best players in his time across the world. It has been some time since Watson retired from the sport. However, his love for golf keeps bringing him onto the field now and then.

TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND – JULY 19: Buggies drive Tom Watson and Stewart Cink of USA to the first play off hole following the final round of the 138th Open Championship on the Ailsa Course, Turnberry Golf Club on July 19, 2009 in Turnberry, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

On his recent trip to the Kansas farm, Watson faced an unfortunate accident when his golf cart rolled over. The golfer was hurt pretty badly and had to undergo a shoulder replacement procedure. Watson was planning to participate in the upcoming PNC Championship with his son, Michael. However, his recent surgery might be an obstacle to his plan. Luckily, the surgery went well, and Watson updated a picture of himself to let his fans know about his good health.

The golfer showed great heart thanking Dr. Felix “Buddy” Savoie, who is also the chairman of the school’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation. The surgery was performed at the Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans on Nov. 18.

Fans react to Tom Watson’s recent tweet

Fans were relieved after the golfer shared the good news with them. After Watson tweeted a picture of himself enjoying a nice meal post-surgery, fans gave all kinds of reactions in the comments.

Most fans wished Watson a speedy recovery after the surgery.

While some said they were going to go through the same procedure in a few years. And therefore, asked the golfer to keep them updated.

Among all these people, there were true fans who shared their experiences when they met the golfer.

While many others claimed that they wanted to see the golfer back on the field in his best form.

Tom Watson is currently in the hospital recovering from his surgery. It is hard to say if he would be able to play in the upcoming PNC Championship. The field is expected to include John Daly and his son. Fans are also wishing to see Tiger Woods and his son Charlie on the field. However, the chances of them seeing Watson and his son Michael are pretty much zero.

