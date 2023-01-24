WISD names Cagle director of fine arts

Chris Roark, [email protected]

The Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday named Sean Cagle as the new director of fine arts for the district.

Cagle has served as the interim fine arts director since the summer.

Cagle has worked for Waxahachie ISD for more than 20 years. He has been an Assistant principal at Waxahachie High School and the department head for the WHS Fine Arts Department. He has taught art, ceramics and painting.

“Sean Cagle has done a phenomenal job in leading our fine arts department,” Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth said. “Our fine arts department in WISD is really a gem for our entire school district. It is something of which we are very proud on a real routine basis.”

Hollingsworth said Cagle has proven to be a strong leader throughout his time in WISD.

“Sean is not only a student-centered leader but he is also a listener,” Hollingsworth said. “He listens to the staff that he leads, he responds to them and I’m really, really pleased to bring his name forward for recommendation for our new fine arts director.”

Water main project

The board also approved a request for LC Paving & Construction to lease WISD property as an equipment staging area as it conducts a water main project on Bryson Street.

LC Paving and Construction plans to use property adjacent to Wilemon Field that includes an old parking area in front of the field house and credit union, which is not being used.

LC Paving & Construction will lease the property for $500 per month with an expected duration of six months. It has agreed to Restore the property to its original state once the project is done. It will also allow WISD Career and Technology students to observe the work being done.

Lee Auvenshine, general counsel for the district, said the project may cause slight traffic congestion near Wilemon this spring, but he said school officials will communicate with parents about using Gibson Street as an alternate route.