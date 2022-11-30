Wisconsin’s Kelly Sheffield named Big Ten volleyball Coach of the year

MADISON – For the third time in his career, Kelly Sheffield has been named the Big Ten volleyball Coach of the year.

The Badgers Coach received the Honor in separate votes from the conference coaches and media. He also received the Honor in 2014 (coaches, media) and 2019 (media) and was joined on the all-conference team by four players. Senior Danielle Hart, junior Devyn Robinson and sophomore Sarah Franklin were first team picks. Sophomore Julia Orzol made the second team.

The Honor for Sheffield comes in a season when he had to replace national player of the year Dana Rettke and three other Seniors who were All-Americans at some point in their careers.

“We graduated big players like Rettke, (Sidney) Hilley and (Lauren) Barnes,” Robinson said. “They were such great players because he coached them the way they needed to be coached and we’re doing so well this year because he knows what this team needs. That’s a big part of it.”

