Wisconsin’s Gulce Guctekin grabs two Big Ten volleyball awards

University of Wisconsin volleyball team libero Gulce Guctekin was named both Defensive Player and Co-Freshman of the Week for her play in the Badgers’ victories over Nebraska and Ohio State.

Guctekin recorded 5.38 digs per set and had a .949 percentage on serve receive as the Badgers clinched their fourth consecutive Big Ten title. She had a personal-best 28 digs against Ohio State after getting 15 digs and handling 25 serves without an error against Nebraska.

It was the second Defensive Player of the Week award and the third Freshman of the Week award for Guctekin.

Those victories lifted the Badgers one spot to No. 2 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, trailing only Texas.

The Badgers open NCAA Tournament play Friday against Quinnipiac at the UW Field House.

