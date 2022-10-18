Wisconsin vs Purdue football game in Madison: TV, live stream, radio

In a season full of drama and disappointment, the Wisconsin Badgers look to bounce back from a 34-28 double overtime loss to Michigan State when they battle Purdue on Saturday.

Here’s what you should know about the Big Ten football game between the Badgers (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) and the Boilermakers (5-2, 3-1) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

What time is the Wisconsin vs. Purdue game?

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

What’s the TV channel for Wisconsin vs. Purdue?

ESPN.

What’s the radio station for Wisconsin vs. Purdue?

AM-920 and FM-97.3 in Milwaukee and a state network. Here’s more information on the UW football team, including a list of stations in the Badger Sports Network.

Can I live stream the Wisconsin vs. Purdue game?

You can watch ESPN without cable on Sling TV Orange, Sling TV Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, FuboTV Elite, YouTube TV, Vidgo or Spectrum TV.

2022 Wisconsin Badgers football roster

Here is the Badgers roster.

2022 Wisconsin Badgers football schedule

Here is the Badgers schedule.

