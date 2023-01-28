Wisconsin volleyball’s Kelly Sheffield among coaches getting contract extensions

Three coaches of University of Wisconsin fall sports programs had their contracts extended in routine action by the Athletic Board on Friday.

The board voted in closed session to approve Athletic department recommendations and add a year to agreements with volleyball Coach Kelly Sheffield, Women’s soccer Coach Paula Wilkins and men’s soccer Coach Neil Jones.

All have five-year agreements that now run through Jan. 31, 2028.

The Athletic Board regularly signs off on one-year contract extensions after a team’s season on the recommendation of UW athletics administrators.

The football coach usually is part of the January extensions, but UW hired Luke Fickell to a seven-year, $54.6 million contract in November.

The Women’s soccer team lost a first-round Big Ten Tournament game to Penn State at home and missed the NCAA Tournament after an 11-5-3 season. It was Wilkins’ 16th year with the Badgers.

Jones’ first season as men’s soccer coach ended with a loss in penalties after a draw at Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. UW was 6-6-4 overall and 3-4-1 in conference.

