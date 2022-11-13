Wisconsin volleyball sweeps Maryland on Senior Night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Well. 3 Wisconsin volleyball continued their winning streak with a sweep over Maryland in their regular season home finale.

As a team, UW had its best hitting performance of the Big Ten season at .345 while holding Maryland to a .218 hitting average.

After the match the Badgers recognized Seniors Anna MacDonald, Liz Gregorski, Shanel Bramschreiber and Danielle Hart.

“Every one of those Seniors has clearly meant a lot to our program,” Head Coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Their time here has varied, but they have all been bought in and they have given a lot and they have a lot more to give.”

Only fitting that on Senior Night, Danielle Hart was one of three Badgers to lead the team in kills. Hart was joined by Sarah Franklin and Julia Orzol who all had 10 kills a piece and were responsible for 30 of the Badgers 48 kills.

The Badgers recorded four aces against Maryland, three coming from Orzol.

Wisconsin has now won 14-straight matches and will hit the road to end the regular season where they will face Rutgers, No. 15 Penn State, No. 4 Nebraska and No. 6 Ohio State.

