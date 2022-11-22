Wisconsin volleyball stays put in latest national coaches poll

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team remains No. 3 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

The Badgers (23-3, 17-1 Big Ten) received three first-place votes from the panel of 64 coaches, the second most behind No. 1 Texas (21-1) with 57. No. 2 San Diego (26-1) and No. 4 Louisville (25-2) each received two votes for the top spot.

Nebraska (24-3, 16-2), the Badgers’ opponent Friday night, moved up a spot to No. 5, while Saturday’s foe, Ohio State (19-8, 15-3), dropped three places to No. 8 following upset losses to unranked Maryland and Indiana last weekend.

Three other Big Ten teams are in the Top 25: No. 9 Minnesota (18-8, 13-5), No. 11 Penn State (22-7, 11-7) and No. 19 Purdue (19-9, 10-8).

Marquette (26-2) gained two spots to No. 14 after sweeping Big East Rival then-No. 11 Creighton on Saturday.

The Badgers picked up one spot in the NCAA RPI list, up to No. 5, trailing Texas, Louisville, Stanford and Pittsburgh.

The RPI is a significant factor in seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The top four seeds will be in position to host the regionals on the second week of the tournament. The field for the tournament will be announced Sunday at 6:30 pm