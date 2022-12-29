Wisconsin Volleyball Pushing towards another #1 Ranking

Coincidentally, head Coach Kelly Sheffield took over the Badger program in 2013. When Sheffield arrived at UW, he was asked about moving the Badgers’ matches to the Kohl Center. He was uninterested and wanted to keep improving the Field House. Until recently, Sheffield has changed his tune a bit. If Sheffield knew the Kohl Center would be packed on a game by game basis, he’d be more inclined to switch venues.

2023 Venue Announcement

Earlier this month it was reported that Wisconsin will get to battle Marquette during the 2023 season. What better location to play a match with two Top 25 teams in the country than at Fiserv Forum? The two teams will square off on September 13th. This will be the first Division I volleyball match played at Fiserv Forum. Wisconsin and Florida’s regular season attendance record is 16,833. It would be hard to imagine that number won’t be topped with Fiserv Forum holding a minimum of 17,385. Tickets for this game will go on sale this summer.

Coach Kelly Sheffield and the Wisconsin Women’s volleyball team is building a mini-dynasty right in front of us and it’s about time we start paying more attention to it.