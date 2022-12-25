Wisconsin volleyball lands verbal commitment from standout middle blocker

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team received the Ultimate Christmas present: Carter Booth.

Booth, a 6-foot-7 middle blocker who earned first-team All-Big Ten Conference honors as a freshman, announced that she is transferring from Minnesota to UW.

Booth averaged 2.02 kills and 1.48 blocks per set for the Gophers, with a .360 hitting percentage. She ranked 10th nationally in blocks.

“She’s absolutely turned into one of the great middles in the college game,” said UW Coach Kelly Sheffield, who is in Chile visiting family during the holidays. “Her future is sky high. She’s physical, she can hit off of one foot or two feet. It’s really hard to hit around her. She takes up a lot of space with the block. And she loves to compete. You can just tell, she lives for it. She’s going to fit in great with us.”

People are also reading…

Sheffield and his staff recruited Booth early in her high school career when she was living in the Twin Cities area and she visited the UW campus and attended a match at the UW Field House back then.

Her father, Calvin, was an All-Big Ten basketball player at Penn State and played 10 seasons in the NBA for seven different teams, including a short stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. He was an executive for the Minnesota Timberwolves before moving on to the Denver Nuggets, where he is now the general manager.

Passing breakdown doomed Wisconsin volleyball season but returning Talent keeps future bright

Sheffield said that background probably helped expedite things when Booth somewhat surprisingly entered the transfer portal last week.

“It helped that she had been to our campus before and we had gotten to know her and her family years ago,” Sheffield said. “The first thing that jumped out at you when she was real young was her size, but also her motor always jumped out at you. The kid was a great competitor.

“When you’ve got size and you can move and you’ve got a high motor, those are really great starting places. She’s been around people that can teach her the game, all the way through from Minnesota and until when she moved to Denver. She’s developed really well since we were recruiting her.”

Booth, who won AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year this past season, played on the US 2019 U18 National Team that won the gold medal at the FIVB World Championships. The other two middle blockers on that team were Devyn Robinson and Caroline Crawford, now her teammates with the Badgers.

Booth will enroll in classes in January and participate in the spring practices and travel with the team on its summer trip to Europe. She will have three years of eligibility with UW.

Photos: Wisconsin volleyball team ousted in NCAA Elite Eight































































































































