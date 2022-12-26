Wisconsin volleyball lands 6’7″ Carter Booth via transfer from Minnesota

University of Wisconsin head volleyball Coach Kelly Sheffield announced that Carter Booth, a 6-foot-7 middle blocker, will join the 2022 Big Ten Champion Wisconsin volleyball team this spring.

Booth joins the Badgers after spending a season at Minnesota, where she earned first-team All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Freshman Team, American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-North Region, and AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year honors in 2022.

“We got to know Carter and her family when she was going through the recruiting process when she was younger and when she came and visited our camp,” Sheffield said in a statement. “She had a great freshman season and continued to get stronger and better when a lot of players start wearing down at her age. When we saw that she was in the Portal we immediately reached out to her and had great conversations and realized that it would be a great fit. Carter is a great competitor who is willing to work hard to reach her big dreams and goals. She is a physical presence at the net with her block and her attacking and can score off of one or two feet. She has a great future in front of her and we are glad that we will be a part of it.”

As a freshman, Booth led the Gophers with 1.48 blocks per set (142 total), which ranked fifth in the Big Ten and 10th in the NCAA. The Denver, Colorado native started 26 of 31 matches, and set the Minnesota freshman single-match record with 11 blocks in her first collegiate match against Baylor in August. She also tallied three double-digit block matches, while also recording five blocks or more in 14 matches.

As a prep, Booth was a two-time Under Armor All-American selection, the No. 1 2022 Recruit in Colorado, and ranked No. 14 by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2021 Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year, amassed 681 kills, 346 blocks, 61 aces and 138 digs at Cherry Creek High School, while helping her team to a 26-2 record and a Class 5A State Championship as a senior. In 2019, Booth also competed for the Girls U18 National Team at the FIVB World Championships.

Booth joins a Wisconsin team that made the Elite Eight in 2022 after winning the NCAA in 2021.