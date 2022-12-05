Wisconsin Volleyball fans ready for another tournament run

MADISON, Wis. — Badgers players say they have the best home court advantage in college volleyball.

In their 3-0 sweep over Quinnipiac in Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener, the Defending national Champions and 7,229 fans showed Wisconsin is equipped for another deep postseason run.

Before the ball was in the air, fans as young as 3-year-old Danny Hickey could feel the electricity inside the UW Field House.

“I think that’s why all the girls choose to play here, because of all the people that come out and root them on,” said Sharon Hickey, who drove from Oswego, Ill. with her husband and grandson. “This place is always loud. All the fans are phenomenal.”

The Hickeys have seen hundreds of games in Madison.

Their daughter Annemarie played for the Badgers from 2010-13, and is now the program’s director of Scouting and player development.

“When our daughter played here, it was a great atmosphere,” Dan Hickey said. “It’s only gotten bigger and louder and more successful.”

Expectations have never been higher, either.

Friday the Badgers vanquished Quinnipiac in three sets, needing just 72 minutes to advance to the round of 32.

The team dominated the third set 25-4, looking every bit like a team hungry for another national title. The fans feel it, too.

“With the Talent we’ve seen this year, I don’t think anything’s gonna change,” said Claire Buckley, a UW senior who cheered from the front row of the student section. “We’re gonna be 2022 national champs.”

The rowdy student section, of course, is a key part of this home court advantage.

Since the Badgers are the top seed in their region, they would host up to four tournament games, allowing home fans to cram the Field House up until the Final Four.