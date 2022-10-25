Wisconsin volleyball extends win streak amid photo leak investigation

The No. 5 Wisconsin Women’s volleyball team will face off against No. 1 Nebraska is Wednesday in the midst of an eight-game winning streak — and an ongoing photo leak investigation.

The University of Wisconsin police department is investigating a leak of private photos and videos of Badgers Women’s volleyball players, which were then shared on the internet, the Athletic department announced on Oct. 19.

One of the photos appears to have been taken after the team won the Big Ten title last November and shows members of the team posing with their sports bras lifted, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Athletic department called the leak a “significant and wrongful invasion” of the athletes’ privacy.

Despite the turmoil of the leak and the investigation, though, the Badgers keep winning. They swept Michigan State at home Friday, then beat Michigan 3-1 on the road Sunday, improving to 15-3 overall and 9-1 in Big Ten play.