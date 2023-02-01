Wisconsin volleyball adds All-American transfer from Big Ten Rival

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team added a terminal outside hitter Tuesday when Temi Thomas-Ailara announced that she will join the Badgers as a Graduate transfer from Northwestern.

The 6-foot-2 Thomas-Ailara, a three-time first-team All-Big Ten Conference and second-team All-American selection, led the Big Ten in total kills (502) and was second in kills per set (4.33 ) and hit a career best .252 in 2022. She led the way in conference matches with 338 kills and 4.63 kills per set.

Thomas-Ailara ranks fifth in Northwestern history with 1,546 career kills. She became the program’s fourth player to be named an All-American and its first since 2012.

Thomas-Ailara, who will have one year of eligibility at UW, will join redshirt junior Sarah Franklin, junior Julia Orzol and sophomore Ella Wrobel in competing for playing time on the left side.

She is the second major roster addition for the Badgers from the transfer portal, joining 6-7 sophomore middle blocker Carter Booth from Minnesota.

Upon Entering the transfer portal, Thomas-Ailara told SBNation, “I feel like having a new environment and new experiences will help me grow as a person as well as a player.”

She joins a UW team that is coming off a 28-4 season and won its fourth consecutive Big Ten title with a 19-1 mark.

The Glenwood, Illinois, native was first-team Under Armor All-American in 2018 at Marian Catholic High School. She is set to graduate this spring with a degree in Biomedical engineering.

She led the Wildcats in kills in each of her four seasons and had a career-high 32 kills against American University in 2019. Her high mark last season was 26 kills against Nebraska.

Born Temitayo Oluwatoyin Thomas-Ailara, she is the daughter of two nurses who were born in Lagos, Nigeria, and came to the Chicago area about 25 years ago. She plans to play volleyball professionally and then pursue a career in health care.

