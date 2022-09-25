Wisconsin Twitter reacts to Ohio State football’s 52-21 masterclass
It was a night that was over before it started. Wisconsin went down 7-0 thanks to a six-play, 88-yard blitz from Ohio State to begin the evening.
That was a sign of things to come, as the Buckeyes built an insurmountable 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Outside of an explosive 75-yard Braelon Allen touchdown run late, and a few decent drives sprinkled in, it was hard to find any positives for Wisconsin on a night to forget.
Badgers Twitter surely viewed it in a rational, calm way right? Maybe, and, well, maybe not. Here is a look at reactions from Wisconsin media, fans, and more:
We agree, Melvin
Melvin Gordon summing it up simply:
Someone was early in updating Paul Chryst’s Wikipedia page:
Historical context on Stroud’s night for Ohio State:
Henderson did end up getting there…
Well, we’re good
Alright, LeBron. The Buckeyes don’t need help…
We saw the Heisman front runner tonight…
Truth from our former BadgersWire colleague:
More truth from our former BadgersWire colleague:
A wild fact:
Quarterback Braelon Allen
They can run, too:
Another rare highlight for Wisconsin tonight:
.