Wisconsin to hire UNC’s Phil Longo as Offensive Coordinator · The Badger Herald

The University of Wisconsin Badger football team is set to hire former North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo to fill the role of Offensive Coordinator at UW, according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman.

Longo spent four seasons as North Carolina’s Offensive Coordinator under Mack Brown. In his time at UNC, he developed Sam Howell, one of the nation’s top quarterbacks during his three seasons in Chapel, and Drake Maye, 2022’s ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

Longo’s offense averaged more than 30 points per game in his four seasons at North Carolina. In two years as the Offensive Coordinator at Ole Miss, Longo’s offense ranked in the top 20 in the Nation each year.

In addition to his success with Howell and Maye, Longo has sent four high-profile receivers to the NFL. At Ole Miss, Longo coached DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks and AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. At North Carolina, Longo coached Washington’s Dyami Brown and Chicago’s Dazz Newsome. Josh Downs from North Carolina set many of North Carolina’s receiving records and is a projected first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Longo also coached two of the top young running backs in the NFL during his time at UNC in Denver’s Javonte Williams and Michael Carter of the New York Jets.

The up-tempo offense that Longo is known for will serve as a change of pace compared to the typical style Wisconsin runs. This style is atypical in the Big Ten, but the upcoming addition of USC and UCLA makes a change in style perhaps a necessity. Longo will provide a big boost on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal as Wisconsin looks to compete with high-powered offenses in their pursuit of a quarterback.