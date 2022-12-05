Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz decides on Entering college football transfer Portal

Graham Mertz has decided to move on from Wisconsin as the former Badgers quarterback announced he intends to enter the college football transfer portal.

Mertz started 32 games for Wisconsin over the last three football seasons, passing for 5,405 total yards, scoring 38 touchdowns in the air, and throwing 26 interceptions in a four-year career.

Mertz went 19-13 as the starting quarterback for Wisconsin, including a 9-4 mark in the 2021 season followed by a 6-6 campaign this past year.

