Wisconsin Prep Football Poll | AP News

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Mukwonago (7) 6-0 88 1

2. Kimberly (1) 6-0 77 2

3. Waunakee (1) 6-0 69 4

4. Bay Port – 6-0 68 3

5. Neenah – 6-0 55 6

6. Onalaska – 6-0 36 8

7. Muskego – 5-1 35 7

(road) Hartland Arrowhead – 5-1 35 5

9. River Falls – 6-0 12 NO

10. Brookfield Central – 5-1 5 NO

(road) West De Pere – 6-0 5 NO







Others receiving votes: Verona 3. Franklin 3. Baraboo 2. Sussex Hamilton 1. Sun Prairie East 1.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Catholic Memorial (9) 6-0 90 1

2. Mayville – 6-0 71 2

3. Columbus – 6-0 68 4

4. Monroe – 6-0 65 3

5. Freedom – 6-0 54 5

6. Racine St. Catherine’s – 6-0 41 6

7. Bullet – 6-0 30 10

8. Ellsworth – 5-1 29 T8

9. Brodhead9Judas – 6-0 25 T8

10. West Salem – 5-1 14 NO







Others receiving votes: Little Chute 6. Rice Lake 2.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. St. Mary’s Springs (8) 6-0 89 1

2. Aquinas (1) 6-0 80 2

3. Regis – 6-0 72 3

4. Colby – 6-0 64 4

5. Coleman – 6-0 49 5

6. Mondovi – 6-0 36 7

7. Darlington – 5-1 33 6

8. Cashton – 6-0 19 NO

9. Edgar – 5-1 15 8

10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic – 6-0 12 10







Others receiving votes: Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 7. Markesan 6. Bangor 4. Auburndale 2.