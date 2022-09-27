Wisconsin Prep Football Poll | AP News

By The Associated PressSeptember 27, 2022 GMT

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division















School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Mukwonago (7) 6-0 88 1
2. Kimberly (1) 6-0 77 2
3. Waunakee (1) 6-0 69 4
4. Bay Port 6-0 68 3
5. Neenah 6-0 55 6
6. Onalaska 6-0 36 8
7. Muskego 5-1 35 7
(road) Hartland Arrowhead 5-1 35 5
9. River Falls 6-0 12 NO
10. Brookfield Central 5-1 5 NO
(road) West De Pere 6-0 5 NO

Others receiving votes: Verona 3. Franklin 3. Baraboo 2. Sussex Hamilton 1. Sun Prairie East 1.

Medium Division














School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Catholic Memorial (9) 6-0 90 1
2. Mayville 6-0 71 2
3. Columbus 6-0 68 4
4. Monroe 6-0 65 3
5. Freedom 6-0 54 5
6. Racine St. Catherine’s 6-0 41 6
7. Bullet 6-0 30 10
8. Ellsworth 5-1 29 T8
9. Brodhead9Judas 6-0 25 T8
10. West Salem 5-1 14 NO

Others receiving votes: Little Chute 6. Rice Lake 2.

Small Division














School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. St. Mary’s Springs (8) 6-0 89 1
2. Aquinas (1) 6-0 80 2
3. Regis 6-0 72 3
4. Colby 6-0 64 4
5. Coleman 6-0 49 5
6. Mondovi 6-0 36 7
7. Darlington 5-1 33 6
8. Cashton 6-0 19 NO
9. Edgar 5-1 15 8
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 6-0 12 10

Others receiving votes: Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 7. Markesan 6. Bangor 4. Auburndale 2.

