Wisconsin Prep Football Poll | AP News

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Waunakee (8) 9-0 98 1

2. Bay Port (2) 9-0 92 2

3. Kimberly – 8-1 75 3

4. Onalaska – 9-0 70 4

5. Mukwonago – 8-1 61 5

6. Neenah – 8-1 50 6

7. Muskego – 8-1 41 7

8. Verona – 8-1 29 10

9. West De Pere – 7-1 11 8

10. Sun Prairie East – 7-2 9 NO







Others receiving votes: Menasha 7. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Appleton North 2. Brookfield Central 1.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Catholic Memorial (10) 9-0 100 1

2. Mayville – 9-0 88 2

3. Columbus – 9-0 74 3

4. Monroe – 9-0 70 4

5. Little Chute – 9-0 59 5

6. Ellsworth – 8-1 47 6

7. West Salem – 8-1 45 7

8. Freedom – 8-1 27 8

9. Racine St. Catherine’s – 8-1 21 9

10. Northwestern – 9-0 10 NO







Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Lutheran 7. Two Rivers 1. Lodi 1.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Regis (8) 9-0 97 3

2. St. Mary’s Springs (1) 8-1 85 1

3. Aquinas (1) 8-1 77 2

4. Coleman – 9-0 72 5

5. Darlington – 8-1 54 6

6. Cashton – 9-0 48 7

7. Edgar – 8-1 30 8

(road) Colby – 8-1 30 4

9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic – 9-0 18 9

10. Mondovi – 8-1 12 10







Others receiving votes: Bangor 7. Marshall 7. Pepin/Alma 5. Belleville 5. Markesan 2. Shiocton 1.<