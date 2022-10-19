Wisconsin Prep Football Poll | AP News

By The Associated PressOctober 18, 2022 GMT

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division














School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Waunakee (8) 9-0 98 1
2. Bay Port (2) 9-0 92 2
3. Kimberly 8-1 75 3
4. Onalaska 9-0 70 4
5. Mukwonago 8-1 61 5
6. Neenah 8-1 50 6
7. Muskego 8-1 41 7
8. Verona 8-1 29 10
9. West De Pere 7-1 11 8
10. Sun Prairie East 7-2 9 NO

Others receiving votes: Menasha 7. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Appleton North 2. Brookfield Central 1.

Medium Division














School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Catholic Memorial (10) 9-0 100 1
2. Mayville 9-0 88 2
3. Columbus 9-0 74 3
4. Monroe 9-0 70 4
5. Little Chute 9-0 59 5
6. Ellsworth 8-1 47 6
7. West Salem 8-1 45 7
8. Freedom 8-1 27 8
9. Racine St. Catherine’s 8-1 21 9
10. Northwestern 9-0 10 NO

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Lutheran 7. Two Rivers 1. Lodi 1.

Small Division














School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Regis (8) 9-0 97 3
2. St. Mary’s Springs (1) 8-1 85 1
3. Aquinas (1) 8-1 77 2
4. Coleman 9-0 72 5
5. Darlington 8-1 54 6
6. Cashton 9-0 48 7
7. Edgar 8-1 30 8
(road) Colby 8-1 30 4
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 9-0 18 9
10. Mondovi 8-1 12 10

Others receiving votes: Bangor 7. Marshall 7. Pepin/Alma 5. Belleville 5. Markesan 2. Shiocton 1.<

.

