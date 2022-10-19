Wisconsin Prep Football Poll | AP News
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Waunakee
|(8)
|9-0
|98
|1
|2. Bay Port
|(2)
|9-0
|92
|2
|3. Kimberly
|–
|8-1
|75
|3
|4. Onalaska
|–
|9-0
|70
|4
|5. Mukwonago
|–
|8-1
|61
|5
|6. Neenah
|–
|8-1
|50
|6
|7. Muskego
|–
|8-1
|41
|7
|8. Verona
|–
|8-1
|29
|10
|9. West De Pere
|–
|7-1
|11
|8
|10. Sun Prairie East
|–
|7-2
|9
|NO
Others receiving votes: Menasha 7. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Appleton North 2. Brookfield Central 1.
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(10)
|9-0
|100
|1
|2. Mayville
|–
|9-0
|88
|2
|3. Columbus
|–
|9-0
|74
|3
|4. Monroe
|–
|9-0
|70
|4
|5. Little Chute
|–
|9-0
|59
|5
|6. Ellsworth
|–
|8-1
|47
|6
|7. West Salem
|–
|8-1
|45
|7
|8. Freedom
|–
|8-1
|27
|8
|9. Racine St. Catherine’s
|–
|8-1
|21
|9
|10. Northwestern
|–
|9-0
|10
|NO
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Lutheran 7. Two Rivers 1. Lodi 1.
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Regis
|(8)
|9-0
|97
|3
|2. St. Mary’s Springs
|(1)
|8-1
|85
|1
|3. Aquinas
|(1)
|8-1
|77
|2
|4. Coleman
|–
|9-0
|72
|5
|5. Darlington
|–
|8-1
|54
|6
|6. Cashton
|–
|9-0
|48
|7
|7. Edgar
|–
|8-1
|30
|8
|(road) Colby
|–
|8-1
|30
|4
|9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|–
|9-0
|18
|9
|10. Mondovi
|–
|8-1
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Bangor 7. Marshall 7. Pepin/Alma 5. Belleville 5. Markesan 2. Shiocton 1.<
