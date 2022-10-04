Wisconsin Prep Football Poll | AP News

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Mukwonago (9) 7-0 99 1

2. Waunakee – 7-0 87 3

3. Bay Port – 7-0 80 4

4. Neenah (1) 7-0 72 5

5. Onalaska – 7-0 57 6

6. Kimberly – 6-1 48 2

7. Muskego – 6-1 42 T7

8. Brookfield Central – 6-1 22 T10

9. West De Pere – 7-0 13 T10

10. Verona – 6-1 12 NO







Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7. River Falls 5. Sun Prairie East 4. Appleton North 1. Oak Creek 1.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. Catholic Memorial (10) 7-0 100 1

2. Mayville – 7-0 83 2

3. Columbus – 7-0 80 3

4. Monroe – 7-0 75 4

5. Racine St. Catherine’s – 7-0 56 6

6. Ellsworth – 6-1 44 8

7. Little Chute – 7-0 41 NO

8. West Salem – 6-1 32 10

9. Freedom – 6-1 19 5

10. Bullet – 6-1 12 7







Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5. Lakeside Lutheran 1. Wrightstown 1. Northwestern 1.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week

1. St. Mary’s Springs (9) 7-0 99 1

2. Aquinas (1) 7-0 88 2

3. Regis – 7-0 82 3

4. Colby – 7-0 70 4

5. Coleman – 7-0 57 5

6. Darlington – 6-1 46 7

7. Cashton – 7-0 39 8

8. Edgar – 6-1 29 9

9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic – 7-0 13 10

10. Belleville – 7-0 10 NO

(road) Mondovi – 6-1 10 6







Others receiving votes: Bangor 4. Markesan 2. Auburndale 1.