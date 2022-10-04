Wisconsin Prep Football Poll | AP News

By The Associated PressOctober 4, 2022 GMT

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division














School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Mukwonago (9) 7-0 99 1
2. Waunakee 7-0 87 3
3. Bay Port 7-0 80 4
4. Neenah (1) 7-0 72 5
5. Onalaska 7-0 57 6
6. Kimberly 6-1 48 2
7. Muskego 6-1 42 T7
8. Brookfield Central 6-1 22 T10
9. West De Pere 7-0 13 T10
10. Verona 6-1 12 NO

Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7. River Falls 5. Sun Prairie East 4. Appleton North 1. Oak Creek 1.

Medium Division














School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. Catholic Memorial (10) 7-0 100 1
2. Mayville 7-0 83 2
3. Columbus 7-0 80 3
4. Monroe 7-0 75 4
5. Racine St. Catherine’s 7-0 56 6
6. Ellsworth 6-1 44 8
7. Little Chute 7-0 41 NO
8. West Salem 6-1 32 10
9. Freedom 6-1 19 5
10. Bullet 6-1 12 7

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5. Lakeside Lutheran 1. Wrightstown 1. Northwestern 1.

Small Division















School FPV Record Points Last Week
1. St. Mary’s Springs (9) 7-0 99 1
2. Aquinas (1) 7-0 88 2
3. Regis 7-0 82 3
4. Colby 7-0 70 4
5. Coleman 7-0 57 5
6. Darlington 6-1 46 7
7. Cashton 7-0 39 8
8. Edgar 6-1 29 9
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 7-0 13 10
10. Belleville 7-0 10 NO
(road) Mondovi 6-1 10 6

Others receiving votes: Bangor 4. Markesan 2. Auburndale 1.

