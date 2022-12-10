Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig declares for the NFL Draft

The Wisconsin Badgers will have a very different-looking defense when they walk onto the field against Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

One day after nose tackle Keeanu Benton announced his decision to forego the Bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, another team captain made the same decision.

Star outside linebacker Nick Herbig announced Saturday on social media that he has played his final game with the Badgers and will instead head to the NFL as well.

