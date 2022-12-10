Wisconsin NT Keeanu Benton heading to the NFL Draft

The past few weeks have been beyond hectic for players, coaches, and fans of the Wisconsin Badgers football team. With early signing day and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl upcoming for the Badgers, things are unlikely to slow down though.

Mixed in with all the recruiting news, star nose tackle Keeanu Benton took to social media to announce that he will be entering the NFL Draft.

Benton shared a heartfelt post, saying:

.

