Wisconsin men’s basketball win an overtime thriller at Iowa 78-75

After winning back-to-back games against Marquette and Maryland, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team entered Sunday’s Big Ten contest against Iowa as 4.5-point underdogs at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Looking to make it three straight wins, the Badgers battled all game long and eventually came away with a 78-75 win that featured overtime and plenty of excitement.

Here is a look back at Wisconsin’s overtime win at Iowa to improve to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

Up next

The Badgers will head back home for the first of four straight games at the Kohl Center over the holidays. Wisconsin will host Lehigh on Thursday, December 15. The game will be aired on the Big Ten Network and tip time will be at 6 pm CST.

