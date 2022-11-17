Wisconsin men’s basketball walk-on redshirts freshman season
Walk-on Luke Haertle didn’t dress for the first two games of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball season, and it was unclear why until Tuesday.
The freshman guard announced that he will redshirt this season.
“After talking things over with my family and the coaching staff, I decided it was in my best interest to redshirt this season,” Haertle said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to taking advantage of this year, not only to develop and grow my game, but also to continue building relationships and supporting my teammates. I’m excited about my future as a Badger.”
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over UW-Green Bay
People are also reading…
Haertle was the only walk-on to score in UW’s exhibition against UW-Eau Claire. They made both attempts from the floor for four points in the 76-45 win.
He announced his commitment to the Badgers as a preferred walk-on last November. The Hartland native was a three-time all-state basketball honoree and led Lake Country Lutheran to its first WIAA state title when it won the 2022 WIAA Division 3 state championship.
He averaged 22.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists as a senior.
Badgers fans don’t see beauty in Wisconsin men’s basketball’s latest win
Ask the expert
I’m not writing about this one (thankfully), so here are some quick thoughts: UGLY, this game had no alibi. UW was Lucky it was playing a 350-plus KenPom team. Wahl and Hepburn were a combined 4 of 25. Yuck. Better for UW to get this one out of its system now. Next up: Dayton.
— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) November 16, 2022
Eye of the beholder
Oh, I’ve seen some ugly babies.
— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) November 16, 2022
Firing blanks
I guess? But UW went 5 of 21 at the rim. That’s poor execution more than excellent coaching, in my opinion.
— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) November 16, 2022
This just in …
Team Madison would’ve given them a good run
— Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) November 16, 2022
Hindsight is 20-20
Shows how impressive the play of BOTH Davis and Davison was last year to Capture the Big Ten Championship. And how the gap in the Big Ten this year might be bigger for us in basketball than the gap in football with Ohio State.
— john Berg (@BadgerJohnBerg) November 16, 2022
Coming up empty
Still a 5 (or at best 6) player team so far. No bench. Super offensively challenged. Super tough defensively. Going to be a lot of ugly games. Gard tried lots of guys and none earned more PT.
— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) November 16, 2022
Timing is everything
I guess if Chucky and Wahl are going to pick the same night to have the worst game of their careers, thankfully they picked a good game to do it
— Taylor (@taylors0022) November 16, 2022
Not getting any easier
It was painful to watch the Badgers offense. I’m assuming they will get much better as the season progresses. Otherwise they won’t beat the better teams.
— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) November 16, 2022
Identity check
Big time look in the mirror night for this roster.
— Big D (@rayd44) November 16, 2022
Looking for a leader
More concerned about lack of leadership. Poor shooting early seemed to push Chucky and Tyler into playing terrible in all aspects of the game. Did Wahl have more fouls or FGs? Did Chucky have more assists or fouls? No leadership from the leaders.
— David Koller (@DavidBKoller) November 16, 2022
Chamber who?
That Zae Blake completely dominated all big ten guard Hepburn and made us all forget about McGee.
— PhoenixRising (@PhoenixRising_9) November 16, 2022
Looks aren’t everything
That was the definition of a grinder. Really REALLY ugly win. Had a lot of JV high school look to it
— Rob Finley (@finleyr27) November 16, 2022
Feeling let down
Looked a little uninspired after the AmFam game and all the hype around that. Never found a rhythm.
— Laura (@DieselAndMe) November 16, 2022
Keep looking ahead
Not all wins are pretty but nice W. Move on to the next!
— Michael Burger (@Burgscom) November 16, 2022
Been here before
Bo has got to be proud. Apple very close to tree.
— Tyler (@BattleBlack13U) November 16, 2022
Gone but not Forgotten
Minutes we’ll never get back, Jim. 🤨
— Ron (@RonFiki) November 16, 2022
Dragging ’em down
Wahl is supposed to be a leader and be an example. His frustration and negative energy sucked in the whole team.
— Tony (@TStrobe78) November 16, 2022
Too soon to tell
Who are these guys???
— Bob Sorenson (@MendotaBob) November 16, 2022
Nothing to see here
Burn the tape and move on.
— Bill Pfeiffer (@billt209) November 16, 2022
.