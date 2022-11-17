Wisconsin men’s basketball walk-on redshirts freshman season

Walk-on Luke Haertle didn’t dress for the first two games of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball season, and it was unclear why until Tuesday.

The freshman guard announced that he will redshirt this season.

“After talking things over with my family and the coaching staff, I decided it was in my best interest to redshirt this season,” Haertle said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to taking advantage of this year, not only to develop and grow my game, but also to continue building relationships and supporting my teammates. I’m excited about my future as a Badger.”

3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over UW-Green Bay

People are also reading…

Haertle was the only walk-on to score in UW’s exhibition against UW-Eau Claire. They made both attempts from the floor for four points in the 76-45 win.

He announced his commitment to the Badgers as a preferred walk-on last November. The Hartland native was a three-time all-state basketball honoree and led Lake Country Lutheran to its first WIAA state title when it won the 2022 WIAA Division 3 state championship.

He averaged 22.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists as a senior.